Catholic family attacked with pipe bomb

A young mother whose home was targeted in a pipe bomb attack in Derry has said she was targeted because she is Catholic.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was inside the house just before midnight on Wednesday when the bomb exploded at the back door. She was not hurt but damage was caused to the door of the home in Heron Way in the Waterside are.

“I have lost my house, I am devastated,” she said. “I do believe it is because I am a Catholic”.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said she was alone in the house on Wednesday night and was going to bed when there “was a massive bang”.

“I froze. I didn’t know what to do. [The pipe bomb] was just sitting there, half exploded. I thought it was a firework, I didn’t expect to see a copper pipe half exploded,” she said.

The young mother said she would not be returning to the house in the UDA-controlled Clooney Estate.

She added: “I am probably going to be homeless over Christmas. If they really want me out then all they had to do was say.”

She described those responsible as “evil”. She said her home had previously been targeted, when windows were smashed and graffiti was daubed on the house.

She added: “When I was with the children’s father nothing was ever done.”

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said people should “be able to live in peace without being subjected to this kind of attack.

She added: “We are extremely lucky that nobody was harmed or worse in this incident.”

“There is absolutely no place for such incidents in our city and my heart goes out to the young woman who has no doubt been left extremely shaken as a result of this ordeal.”