Internment for republican charged after PSNI blunder

A North Derry republican is facing an indefinite detention at Maghaberry prison as part of a Crown Force backlash over an embarrassing leak of its own data.

Previously secret data about the PSNI police was inadvertently released last week in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Saoradh condemned the arrest and remand of “lifelong Republican” Christy O’Kane after a destructive raid at a property near Dungiven in County Derry.

Mr O’Kane was remanded without bail on charges of possessing a document “likely to be useful to terrorists”. He joins other republican activists who have been imprisoned without trial for over three years.

For Saoradh, the decision to intern Mr O’Kane on the meagre allegation he had publicly available information has confirmed the oppressive and sectarian nature of British rule in the north of Ireland.

“It again reiterates the narrative that there continues to be a policy in place by the Crown that Republicans don’t get bail because they are Republicans,” they said.

“The recent leak of information by Crown Forces, and it is a leak, not a breach, stems from incompetence by this occupying force. They put the information in the public domain; it wasn’t stolen or hacked.

“Following the leak of information by the Crown Forces, it was revealed there were at least three further incidents where they ‘lost’ internal information through various means. Again, this shows their incompetence.

“In a clear attempt to deflect from the situation and make it appear as if they are in control of the situation, Crown Forces have now charged a Republican activist once again.

“Saoradh and the wider Republican family stand by Christy O’Kane and his family as they continue to suffer at the hands of the occupier. As a lifelong Republican, Christy is no stranger to the methods and tactics used by Britain as they attempt to quell any and all resistance to their occupation.”

Saoradh has also hit out at leaders in the Catholic Church and the broader community who “remain silent as a growing number of Republicans bear the brunt of British occupation.”

They cited increasing stop and search detentions, house raids, bank account closures, the targeting of children and family members, and the policy of denying bail.

They accused Catholic Primate Eamon Martin of having “gone a step further” by encouraging young Catholics to join the PSNI.

“It’s clear that the Catholic Church’s priority is supporting the occupier and their armed personnel, whilst men, women, and children from his parishes suffer,” they said. “The men of cloth have failed once again.”