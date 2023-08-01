British still struggling as Bobby Sands lives on

The continuing failure of the British establishment to grasp the legacy of Bobby Sands became clearer this week as the hunger striker, a source of unending pride in Ireland, once again became a source of controversy there.

Amid delight in Ireland as the granddaughter of the world-famous republican martyr raised a trophy for her GAA side following its sporting triumph, embittered anti-Irish elements within the British political system condemned a student group for sharing an internet post of one of Sands’ quotes.

Accompanied by a picture of the slogan in support of the hunger strikers painted in Lenadoon over the summer, the message, posted two months ago by Irish activist group Lasair Dhearg, read: “Generations will continue to meet the same fate unless the perennial oppressor - Britain - is removed, for she will unashamedly and mercilessly continue to maintain her occupation and economic exploitation of Ireland until judgment day, if she is not halted and ejected.”

There was strong support for the message in line with continuing support across the world for the hunger strikers and their message of defiance and resistance to the British occupation.

But after criticism of the Cambridge University Labour Club from Tory and other reactionary elements in England for sharing the post, an apology was released and its publicity officer has now stepped down.

“Their statement described the sharing of the post as a mistake that would not happen again,” explained Lasair Dhearg.

“To be clear, the only mistake they made was in trying to suppress the obvious support that exists among their students for the sentiment expressed by Vol. Bobby Sands.”

The handwringing of Britain’s political juniors could not have contrasted more this week than with the confidence of the 19-year-old Erin Sands, who added a major sporting achievement to her well-known musical talents.

Erin’s rendition of the ballad ‘Grace’ has received 1.4 million views on YouTube. But her success in GAA sport has brought her into the spotlight of the mainstream media after photos of the young woman with a famous grandfather holding aloft a trophy at Croke Park were widely shared.

“Our revenge will be the laughter of our children,” read a post from one Twitter account, following Down’s win in the All-Ireland football junior title.

Erin is proud of the connection to the hunger striker, but she told the Irish News the reaction in the wake of the game came as a shock.

“Granda Bobby sang and played the guitar, all the Sandses played instruments... I’d be more confident getting up in front of a crowd of people to sing, whereas if you wanted me to get up and talk or give a speech, I’d be like ‘get me out of here’.

“But football gives you something else; the last few weeks were an unbelievable buzz for everybody, then Sunday was a proud day - one none of us will ever forget.”