Three republicans interned

Saoradh has slammed what is says is the internment of three Tyrone republicans.

Brian Carron, Gavin Coyle and Jonathon McGinty were arrested by the PSNI earlier this week in a large scale operation which saw several homes raided and ransacked.

The men endured days of intense interrogation before charges were laid against them relating to an IRA operation that took place in February.

Slamming the charges as “trumped up”, Saoradh’s National Chairperson Stephen Murney condemned the decision to detain the men indefinitely at Maghaberry jail in a process known as internment by remand.

“First and foremost we send our full support and solidarity to these three republicans and their families,” he said.

“It’s 2023 and the conveyor belt of internment is alive and well. Like many before them these Republicans now find themselves held captive in British Maghaberry, which is run by an MI5 controlled administration.

“Indeed one of those charged was subjected to an unwanted MI5 approach whilst being held in Musgrave Interrogation Centre the night he was charged. This proves the desperation of MI5 and shows the lengths they will go to try and destroy Revolutionary Republicanism.

“Since our formation in 2016 there has been a concerted effort by the British and Free State to destroy our movement. They have tried, and have used, everything at their disposals to try to crush unbought Socialist Republicans. These trumped up charges are just another part of that effort, yet we are still here unbowed and unbroken.”

Murney concluded: “Saoradh stand by these men and we are committed to pursuing our path towards social and economic liberation. We won’t be deterred by any amount of false charges, acts of internment and British inspired propaganda.”

Republican Sinn Féin has also condemned the refusal of bail to a party member after he was arrested and charged with possessing everyday items, supposedly for ‘terrorist purposes’.

As his family was supporting him in court, their family home was ransacked by British forces who smashed in the front door and caused considerable damage to the inside of the house.

“We call for the immediate release of this activist and condemn the brutal attack on the family home by the British Colonial Police the RUC/PSNI who are hell bent on harassing and intimidating republicans,” they said.