New mural recasts Bloody Sunday campaign

Derry’s Bloody Sunday families have unveiled a new mural highlighting the only victim not to be completely exonerated by the second public Inquiry into the massacre.

The mural, which includes portraits of all the victims but highlights 17-year-old Gerry Donaghey, was unveiled in the Bogside on Thursday, the 13th anniversary of the publication of Saville’s report into the killings. The mural was created by Lurgan artist Johnny McKerr.

Thirteen people were killed when British paratroopers opened fire on the Bloody Sunday anti-internment protest on January 30 1972. A fourteenth man, John Johnston died later from his wounds.

The original Widgery Inquiry was overturned by the Saville Inquiry, the results of which were published on June 15 2010. In his findings, Saville exonerated the dead, including Gerry Donaghey.

However, he shamefully claimed that the teenager had been in possession of nail bombs. While nail bombs were later found on the teenager’s body, a doctor who treated him and other eyewitnesses testified the bombs were not present immediately after he was shot.

It is widely believed the devices were deliberately planted on his body to justify the killings.

John Kelly, whose brother, Michael was one of those killed, said it was wrong that Gerry Donaghey still bore the “stigma” of being a ‘nail bomber’.

Mr Kelly said: “If you look at the mural, Gerry is more prominent than anyone else. It is important that we show support for the Doherty family.”

The mural was unveiled by the teenager’s niece, Geraldine Doherty. Ms Doherty said she was proud to continue her mother Mary’s battle for truth and justice.

“Mary who fought so tirelessly to clear her brother’s name, who was a broken woman on 15th June 2010 when Saville failed to address the issue of nail bombs planted on his body by the British army, who sadly died a few months later with that injustice always on her mind.

“Mary, we are here today to remind everyone that your battle to remove the stain on his good name and reputation continues,” she said.

She said her uncle was an “innocent child” who was murdered while marching for civil rights.

“Saville cannot and will not be the last word on Bloody Sunday,” Ms Doherty said.