Sectarian abuse aimed at Armagh GAA fans

A group of Armagh Gaelic football supporters were subjected to sectarian hate incident outside a takeaway in the village of Markethill on Saturday.

In a video clip a man can be seen ripping an Armagh GAA flag from a car before walking away and later stamping on the flag.

During the encounter a man can be heard saying “you came into a Protestant town”.

“It’s only dirt anyway,” he added.

A male voice can be heard saying “Fenian bitch” while later the words “go on you Fenian bast**d” were audible.

The group of Armagh supporters had stopped in the village the evening before the Ulster Final between the Orchard County and Derry in Clones.

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner and SDLP representative for the area Justin McNulty said respect needs to be shown.

“It’s incumbent on everyone to show respect for each other’s culture and traditions whether it’s a group of Armagh GAA fans travelling from a match or if it’s band members attending a parade,” he said.

“The GAA is of no threat to anyone, it does great work bringing people and communities together.

“I know that those involved in this incident do not reflect the views of the people of Markethill.”