‘Bill of Shame’ Commissioner must be British

The British government is pressing ahead with plans for an overarching cover up of its war crimes in the north of Ireland after it emerged that it is recruiting a British citizen to head a new ‘investigation unit’.

Recruitment to the post of ‘Commissioner for Investigations’ at the ‘Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery’ (ICRIR) is already under way even before the new British government legacy plans have become law.

The legislation is currently making its way through Westminster and is expected to become law in the summer.

Under the so-called ‘Bill of Shame’, inquests will be wound down and civil cases will be stopped.

Community, political and religious leaders have all expressed their opposition to the plan

A huge salary is on offer by the British government to whoever is selected to front up the unit, with the citizenship requirement being seen as a means of blocking Irish applicants.

In a tweet, the Pat Finucane Centre urged people not to apply to lead a process which will close down all routes to justice for bereaved families.

“Don’t become another Widgery of Bloody Sunday infamy,” they wrote.

Mark Thompson from Reltives for Justice urged the Dublin government to take legal action.

“The British Government is pressing ahead with recruitment to posts enabling the ‘Bill of Shame’,” he said.

“No one worth their salt or interested in their own credibility would apply to these posts.

“Irish citizens harmed by conflict deserve and need the Irish Government to intervene and initiate an intergovernmental case.”