Anti-Catholic slogans target Scottish children

Anti-Catholic slogans painted on the ground just yards from two Scottish schools have been widely condemned. The graffiti targeted those from Irish backgrounds on St Patrick’s Day.

It said “Kill all Taigs” and “6m Jews should have been Taigs”. ‘Taig’ is a derogatory term for a Catholic, while the six million is a reference to the number of Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis in the Holocaust.

Local Conservative Councillor James Bundy said: “I’m appalled to see this abhorrent anti-Catholic, anti-Irish, and anti-Semitic vandalism in my ward, especially when many Catholics with Irish roots were celebrating St Patrick’s Day weekend. Falkirk and Scotland deserves better than the bigotry and divisions of the 17th century.”

Anti-sectarian charity Nill By Mouth said one in five graffiti incidents reported to councils in Scotland had “hateful intent”. The group’s director Dave Scott said: “The levels of hatred and ignorance on display here is breathtaking and it’s the latest in a long line of graffiti hate incidents across the country. I’m pleased the council has acted so quickly to the complaint and the councillor was 100 per cent correct to report and highlight.

“This bile is costing taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds every year and we can’t just ignore it. I hope CCTV can be used to identify the bigoted moron involved and they face the consequences of their hateful actions.”