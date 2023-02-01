PSNI school stunt condemned

Saoradh has condemned a publicity stunt by armed PSNI police at a Catholic school in Derry in which children were photographed holding the force’s militaristic clothing and other equipment.

Images of the event which have appeared on social media show armed and uniformed PSNI posing with children holding their flak jackets.

“These PR stunts, which have been becoming more frequent, serve only the normalisation of the Crown Force agenda which is being pushed on us and again, our children, by the Catholic Church, Sinn Féin, the SDLP,” Saoradh said.

“The lengths that they are going to in an attempt to normalise the Crown Forces is like none ever seen before and it can only be seen as accepted if it is allowed to continue.

“Saoradh, as stated countless times in the past, encourage our communities to reject Crown Forces but we also encourage our communities to reject those that continuously seek to normalise the MI5 directed Crown Forces.

“The so-called PSNI are no different than the RIC nor the RUC before them and they are guilty of the same crimes against the working class that they were. They are not there for the working class, they are not there for our communities nor our most vulnerable.

“Reject them in the streets, in the schools, in the community centres. No to normalisation of Crown Forces.”