Vigil for Fergal McCusker

A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday to mark the anniversary of the death of Fergal McCusker, shot dead as he made his way home from a night out 25 years ago this week.

In the early hours of Sunday January 18th 1998, Mr McCusker was making his way home along the main street of Maghera in County Derry after a night out socialising with his friends.

Another few minutes and he would have been safely at home, but instead the 28-year-old was abducted and shot dead by oyalist gunmen.

Now, 25 years after the murder, the McCusker family, are still seeking truth and justice.

“We deserve the truth and are calling on the people of Maghera and the wider community to support us in the weeks and months ahead,” his family have said.

Fergal was described as an ordinary young man. Known to everyone as ‘Rick’, he was fun loving and enjoyed playing soccer and Gaelic football.

“The motive of his killers was purely sectarian, targeting him for no other reason than being a Catholic. Fergal was not political, nor was he linked to any group. His abduction and murder was totally random.”

On Friday 27th at 7:30, a candlelight vigil will take place outside the Fairhill Youth Club, near where Fergal died, followed by a procession to Watty Grahams Club, where the Relatives For Justice campaign group will give a talk.

A statement on behalf of the family’s legal representative will also be read out and it will gave an update on the investigation. delays and the denial of truth.

The McCusker Family urged everyone to come along and show their support this Friday “and also in the weeks and months ahead”.