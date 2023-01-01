New Year Statements 2023

IRA New Year Statement (New IRA)

The leadership of the Irish Republican Army wish to take this opportunity to send revolutionary New Years greetings to all our volunteers, imprisoned comrades and revolutionary armies throughout the world who are fighting against occupation and imperialism.

As we enter 2023 Ireland remains under occupation and our national sovereignty is denied by a foreign government. The Irish Republican Army will use all means at its disposal to break this bondage.

Volunteers of the Irish Republican Army and its leadership are determined to spearhead this action.

The occupation is promoted by the British institution known as Stormont and their bootlickers in the Crown Forces who torment our people. We call on the Irish people not to engage with these foreign entities.

The Irish Republican Army, at this time, rededicate ourselves to achieving our ultimate goal - the establishment of a 32 County Socialist Republic.

T O’Neill

32 County Sovereignty Movement New Year Message

Firstly we would like to send new year greetings to our republican and socialist comrades throughout Ireland and further afield. We send fraternal greetings to all the peoples seeking liberation around the world. Lastly we send our best wishes to Republican prisoners held in british and free state gaols and offer our continued solidarity.

We reiterate our position outlined in Derry recently that the electoral momentum on the island needs to run its course so that the false narrative of the so-called end days of partition can be exposed as the vapid rhetoric that it is.

It is incumbent on all republicans to challenge Sinn Féin careerists as to how any partitionist assembly will be used by them to secure British withdrawal from Ireland.

Will Sinn Féin, seeking election to government, coalition or otherwise, put before the Irish people a manifesto outlining in precise terms how they intend to use their office to restore Irish national sovereignty?

Will this manifesto outline, again in precise terms, how the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement can afford Irish republicanism any advantage in pursuit of its goals over and above the goals of its other adherents that seek to maintain the constitutional status quo?

We also urge the continuous and unified efforts of Irish republicans to undermine at every opportunity the insidious concept that a Border Poll represents a democratic route to the restoration of Irish sovereignty. The very premise of such a poll is a counter-democratic bulwark against any true expression of our people’s sovereignty.

This coming year will mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. It has not been a productive period for Irish republicanism. We have corrected the historical narrative which has brought us to this point but that is no substitute for taking Irish republicanism forward.

As it stands the dilemma facing Irish republicanism is as follows: forge a united message which can resonate with our people or provoke change in the hope that we can direct it. If neither can done, we must leave the field to the next generation.

Beir bua.

Irish Socialist Republicans New Years Statement

The leadership of Irish Socialist Republicans extends our greeting to our members and supporters at home and abroad. We send our greetings to the mass organisations organising the People’s Resistance on a daily basis across Ireland, particularly Anti Imperialist Action, the Revolutionary Housing League and Óige Réablóideach. At this time of year we send our solidarity to all Revolutionary Republican organisations that continue the struggle for Irish National Liberation and Socialist Revolution, and to the Republican POWs being held captive in British and Free State Gaols across Ireland.

Revolution continues to be the growing trend in the world as the exploited and oppressed masses rise and fight against the forces of capitalism and imperialism. The Revolution in Ireland is very much a part of this world revolution and Irish Socialist Republicans stand in solidarity with revolutionary forces around the world fighting for national liberation and socialism. In particular we extend our revolutionary solidarity to our comrades, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and to the Palestinian National Resistance who are taking the fight against Zionist Imperialism to new heights, it is an inspiration to all revolutionaries in Ireland. Today, we also send our greetings to the most advanced revolutions in the world, the People’s Wars in Peru, India, Turkey and the Philippines, and to the parties and organisations that have taken the historic step of meeting in the first unified Maoist conference in 2022, establishing the International Communist League.

Ireland at the beginning of 2023 remains both a colony and a semi-colony, partitioned and occupied by British Imperialism and dominated by British, European and North American Imperialism. 25 years after the signing of Britain’s Good Friday Agreement, a treaty that only served to copperfasten British rule in Ireland, National Liberation remains the primary contradiction in Ireland and must be the driving force for all Revolutionary Socialist Republicans. Resistance is the sole path to the victory of our revolution and must stand as the roadmap for Socialist Republicans in opposition to the revisionism of parliamentarism, electoralism or border polls. In continuing the struggle for National Liberation it is the task of Socialist Republicans to link the everyday struggles of the people to the National Liberation struggle and to unite all resistance against the common enemies of Imperialism and Free Staterism. To make this a reality across the 32 counties, we renew our call for an Anti Imperialist Broad Front, uniting all Revolutionary Republicans, socialists, and other progressives around a common revolutionary programme while at the same time maintaining organisational independence, and building cooperation to achieve our common revolutionary goals. The Broad Front is a revolutionary necessity. 2023 must be the year that all genuine revolutionary republicans put aside organisational or personal differences and enter into discussions about the way forward, organising a Broad Front and developing a common revolutionary programme for the defeat of imperialism and the victory of the Republic.

There are many areas that the resistance can and do find common ground and cooperate, and many campaigns that we can work together to mobilise the masses into our struggle. Throughout 2022 Socialist Republicans have given strong leadership in many of these areas and campaigns, from the Housing War which has been a great organiser for the revolutionary movement, to Anti Fascism, the Cost of Living Resistance, anti-NATO and international solidarity. In 2023 these campaigns must be expanded to include key issues such as the rising workers struggles, environmentalism, and the Irish Language to imbed the revolutionary movement in communities across the country.

As we enter 2023, the threat to Ireland posed by NATO is very real. A NATO power, Britain, continues to forcefully occupy 6 Irish counties while at the same time the other key NATO power, US Imperialism continues to occupy a civilian Irish airport at Shannon, with the full subservience of the Free State Administration. As international imperialism continues to be stretched due to its ever deepening crisis, the imperialist powers at the centre of NATO have turned to warmongering as their hoped way out. Under this strategy Ireland is firmly in their sights as they want to bring all 32 counties into the NATO alliance and use Irish resources and manpower to advance their war efforts. The Irish People have repeatedly demonstrated that they are opposed to NATO and imperialist war. 2023 must see national resistance to the presence of NATO in Ireland stepped up across the 32 counties in a popular resistance campaign similar to the housing war and the mass campaign against the water tax. The fight against NATO is a key part of our struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Republicans will be to the fore in the resistance, attempting to bring a national popular campaign about.

2023 will be a year of Revolutionary Socialist Republican Resistance from the Housing War, the Cost of Living Resistance, Environmentalism and Workers Struggles, united into the struggle for National Liberation. It is once again the duty of Socialist Republicans to be at the fore, mobilising the people, creating access points for the struggle and strengthening and organising the Revolutionary Movement to continue the struggle until victory. The lessons from the revolutionary activism of 2022 has greatly strengthened the Resistance Movement for 2023. Building on those successes, now is the time to push forward and bring the revolution in Ireland to new heights!

For National Liberation and Socialist Revolution- Join the Revolutionary Socialist Republican Movement Now!

Beir Bua- Tiocfaidh Ár Lá

An Lár Choiste,

Irish Socialist Republicans

Saoradh New Year Statement

As we enter 2023 Saoradh extend New Year solidarity and best wishes to our members, friends and supporters at home and abroad. We also extend fraternal best wishes to all those engaged in anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and revolutionary socialist struggles across the globe. We also extend solidarity to other like-minded Republican organisations.

We would also like to pay tribute to our imprisoned comrades here in Ireland, as well as comrades enduring repressive bail and licence conditions at home and abroad. Their discipline and endurance serve as an inspiration to all of us.

2022 was a year in which Republicans once again faced down attempts to demonise, criminalise and extinguish our struggle. The usual suspects engaged in such activities, namely the British State agencies such as the PSNI, MI5, SRR, PPS and NCA. They were assisted by their allies in the 26 County neo-colonial administration.

These attempts were ultimately futile, as demonstrated by a vibrant Ard Fheis, increased membership, new party craobh, our continued activism and the continued vindication of our ideological position via the failure of administrations and puppet parliaments that are designed to quash any notion of a true Irish Republic.

Our activists were engaged in many arenas of struggle in the past 12 months. These included campaigns around poverty, housing, social justice, collusion and state murder, prisoners, ending partition, British policing, anti-sectarianism, anti-fascism, women’s rights LGBTQ+ rights, supporting workers on strike, opposing the scourge of drug dealers in our communities, campaigning for increased community facilities, international development and others.

This valuable and essential activism will continue into 2023 and beyond with increased energy and vigour.

Our recent Ard Fheis included motions that committed us to a body of work that includes increased co-operation with other Republican organisations on the basis of mutual respect and comradeship and further developing links with revolutionary organisations globally. This is vital if the Republican message is to remain relevant in an Ireland that is subservient to the whims of foreign imperialism and native capitalism.

Saoradh looks forward to another year of struggle, solidarity, advocacy and activism on 2023 as we march on together, building a movement that can take us further towards that certain day.

Lasair Dhearg New Year Statement

As another year comes to a close Lasair Dhearg sends revolutionary greetings to all of our members and supporters across Ireland and internationally. We extend our solidarity to all like-minded Socialist Republican activists and organisations, and our thoughts are with those anti-imperialists currently held in imperialist jails across Ireland and beyond.

This past year has been a notable one for Lasair Dhearg as an organisation and indeed for the broader struggle in Ireland.

Over the last twelve months the capitalist crisis has deepened significantly. The ongoing so-called ‘cost of living crisis’ has exposed class lines and laid bare the divisions in our society for all to see. There is a growing consensus across Ireland that we exist within a very broken system, designed for the enrichment of a very small class of people.

At present, both failed statelets on this island would have you believe that peace has been achieved and therein lies our salvation, the facts however would tell us otherwise. The Ireland of today is one firmly wedded to imperialism and the capitalist economic system.

Thousands of British combat troops continue to occupy the Six Counties, supported by over 7,000 members of the paramilitary police and hundreds of British military intelligence agents. Combined, there are over 20,000 British security personnel maintaining Britain’s occupation of Ireland – fuelled by a yearly security budget of Billions from the British exchequer.

Dozens of republican political prisoners continue to be held in prisons where they are regularly beaten and strip searched. Denial of visits is a common occurrence. And the prison regime in the Six Counties continues Britain’s policy of criminalisation.

A British Tory government, ably assisted by the Stormont puppet parliament when seated, continues to impose a regime of real-term wage cuts, poverty, and a declining health service.

International military flights continue to ship soldiers, machinery and heavy weaponry through Irish airports on their way to other global conflicts.

Hundreds of thousands are living without a home as hundreds of thousands of homes lie empty.

Poverty, food banks, hunger and malnutrition. Capitalism. This is the Ireland of today.

Since our inception just five years ago Lasair Dhearg had taken the decision to slowly but surely build an organisation from the ground up; one that would make no empty promises but seek to create something credible and capable; capable of one day bringing about the conditions for the creation of a 32 County Irish Socialist Republic.

As we brought that first five years to a close in November, our members agreed to lay forth a new five year plan for consolidation and national growth, building upon our previous successes. Our broader Movement, having only a handful of activists in one corner of Belfast in late 2019, now has a growing presence across Ireland and Internationally. We hope that our activism and our methods of organising inspire other like-minded comrades to join us in the building of this project.

These past twelve months have seen our activists engage in a number of campaigns and many forms of activism; from targeting housing profiteers and landlords, to tackling the continued normalisation strategy of the PSNI; from shutting down state security forces recruitment campaigns, to campaigning against the ‘cost of living crisis’; from standing on picket lines with striking workers and facing down fascists when they attempt to organise. We are proud that a significant number of our activists stood with many other anti-fascists from a range of organisations and none, as we confronted a noteworthy gathering of fascists at Fermanagh’s Lough Erne resort in November. The unity of those gathered with a single and agreed focus is a lesson for the future.

Looking ahead over the coming year we will reach a new landmark; 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. A whole generation has been born and raised into an Ireland living under the boot of a capitalist system that does not allow them to flourish and to prosper; born instead to create wealth for others and to be expropriated by an all too willing state within which they barely make a living. The year ahead provides us an opportunity to reflect on that ‘agreement’ and its consequences for the Irish working class.

As 2022 comes to a close, we reflect upon the centenary of the formation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics which occurred on the 30th of December in 1922, and we are reminded that only a mass movement of the working class can build a force with the necessary strength to bring about the creation of a 32 County Irish Socialist Republic. To this end, we will continue to build upon current alliances and collaborate with like minded comrades where common ground can be sought to advance our aims and objectives.

The struggle continues; and it is leading to one inevitable conclusion, the liberation of the exploited and the expropriation of the oppressor.

Beirigí bua! Bígí Linn. Join us.