MI5’s sick Christmas card recruitment bid

British military intelligence has been using the holiday season to send cards to nationalists in an effort to convince them to inform on their own community.

On one occasion just before the holidays, a republican in Tyrone received a card from MI5 signed “Alex’.

The sinister message wished the recipient a “Merry Christmas” and added: “2022 has been a challenging year but hopefully 2023 will bring more positive things. We’ll talk in the New Year, best wishes”.

A close friend of his received a similar card containing references to a previous approach, as well as a quantity of vouchers for a retail store in an attempt to coax him into working for the agency.

The rise in MI5 activity in the occupied north of Ireland is “worrying” according to Saoradh.

Slamming the latest incident, the party’s National chairperson Stephen Murney said “This just shows the nature of MI5. They know only too well that people in working class communities are struggling with rising living costs, so they attempt to bribe them with such incentives to try and get them to pass information.

“On this occasion they have failed miserably”, he said, adding that the vouchers had been passed to a local charity.

He praised those who had come forward and condemned the “faceless” MI5 which he said had “waged death and destruction” in Ireland. He also encouraged people to remain vigilant and to contact the party and their legal representatives “if they find themselves receiving such unwanted attention from these menacing elements.”