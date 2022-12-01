Irish republican prisoners list

The current Irish republican prisoner list for December 2022, as collated by Irish Republican Prisoner News Facebook page from public lists by prisoner welfare groups and family/friends of independent prisoners. Its tips on writing to prisoners are included.

Castlerea Prison

Harristown

Caslerea

Roscommon

Ireland

-Dean Evans

Portlaoise Gaol

Dublin Road

Portlaoise

Co Laois

Ireland

C4

-Seán Connolly

E1

-Dónal Billings

-Sharif Kelly

-Stephen Hendrick

-Edward McGrath

-Kevin Braney

-Máirtín Manning

-John Roche

-Declan Sean McDermott

-Sean Walsh

Hydebank

Fern One

Hydebank Wood

Hospital Road

Belfast

BT8 8NA

- Mandy Duffy

- Sharon Jordan

- Christine Connor

Magahaberry Prison

Old Road

Ballinderry Upper

Lisburn

BT28 2PT

Ireland

Roe 3

-Liam Hannaway

-John Sheehy

Roe 4

-Brendan McConville

-Seán McVeigh

-Christie Robinson

-Seán Farrell

-Shea Reynolds

-Gary “Musky” Hayden

-Kevin Barry Murphy

-Damien “DD” McLaughlin

-Davy Jordan

-Ciaran Maguire

-Jason Ceulemans

-Nick Donnelly

-Kieran “Zack” Smyth

-Niall Sheerin

Braid House

-Patrick Joseph (Mooch) Blair

Mourne House

-Ciarán McLaughlin

Davis House

-John Paul Heaney

-Niall Lehd

Magilligan Prison

Point Rd

Limavady

Derry

BT49 0LR

-John Paul Wootton

-Terence Marks

TIPS ON HOW TO WRITE TO AN IRISH POLITICAL PRISONER/POW

Writing a letter to a political prisoner or prisoner of war is a concrete way to support those imprisoned in Ireland for their political struggles.

At times we get messages from all over the world asking advice on writing to Irish Political Prisoners, it is so heartening to know that there are so many people from many countries who support our prisoners and the Irish Republican people, advice sought is usually what can I write? Are there any special requirements? Can I send anything other than a letter?

The fact that people take time out to research is very respectful. We have decided to put together a little dos and don’ts for people who are not au fait with contacting Irish Political prisoners, we hope this helps you, if we have missed anything or anyone else wants to add please feel free to comment below

1. Address the letter in clear lettering giving the full mail address, name and wing of the Political Prisoner.

2. If it’s your first time writing to a Political prisoner don’t think you have to write war and peace, so don’t panic lol just a little about who you are, why you are writing and your best wishes is more than enough, the fact you have taken time out to write at all is what is most appreciated

3. Please include a return address, on occasion a Political prisoner may wish to write back to you and you wouldn’t want to miss that! If you want to be sure that the prisoner has your address, include it on the letter itself, since letters and envelopes can get separated when the mail is processed by the prison.

4. Should a prisoner not write back, please do not be offended or allow it to stop you writing to other POWs, like all of us some POWs are chattier than others, but know this, your letters do make a difference and every one of them is appreciated whether replied to or not.

5. Do NOT include a Political prisoners “Prison Number” even if you know it, these are numbers assigned by the prison, Republican prisoners will not allow themselves to be criminalised by using them as an identification, please respect the Political Status of Irish Republican prisoners and do not include them, don’t worry the letter will still reach the prisoner with or without this number.

6. Please be conscious of the content of your letter, all mail is read by screws before it reaches the Prisoner. Obviously, do not write about illegal activities, ongoing investigations or ask questions of a personal nature.

7. Maghaberry Prison - does not permit parcels or cash to be delivered via post to prisoners, if you have items you wish to send in you should contact the relevant Prisoner Welfare organisation, who can advise you of the procedures.

8. Portlaoise Prison - does permit books and other items to be posted in, please do not send unsolicited items and only do so if requested by a prisoner. If you wish to donate cash to someone in Portlaoise Prison, please contact the relevant Prisoner Welfare organisation.