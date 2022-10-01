Killer soldier could face prosecution

A file on the British soldier who shot dead mother-of-six Kathleen Thompson as she stood in her garden in Derry has been sent to prosecutors in a move welcomed by her family.

The Coroner who investigated the circumstances of the 1971 killing of Kathleen Thompson by a man identified only as ‘Soldier D’ has confirmed that she has formally referred her inquest findings to the Public Prosecution Service.

In June the Coroner, Judge Sandra Crawford, found that the shooting of Mrs Thompson was “not justified” and that the soldier’s evidence that he felt that he was under fire when he opened fire was “contrived and self serving”.

Kathleen Thompson’s daughter Minty said: “We welcome this development. Soldier D gave evidence of shooting our mother over the course of 4 days in court. He demonstrated a very selective memory when doing so.

“We now expect to see Soldier D face the consequences of his actions and for the Director to prosecute him accordingly.”

Fearghal Shiels, of Madden and Finucane law firm, added: “We hope that the Coroner will provide all necessary documents, including statements and transcripts of Soldier D’s evidence to the DPP to enable him to reach a fully informed decision, and not merely the Coroner’s findings.

“We are still engaging with the Coroner in respect of Soldier D’s anonymity, which we contend must now be reviewed in light of the content of her findings.”