Sectarian attacks in east Belfast

Two “shocking” anti-Catholic attacks have taken place in a mixed area of east Belfast.

A man and a woman were injured on Mayflower Street, last Wednesday evening, September 14. The man was kicked, punched and subjected to sectarian abuse, while a woman who tried to intervene was also assaulted and suffered an eye injury.

The following evening, in a follow-up attack, a group of five masked men damaged a property in the street.

Peter McReynolds of the Alliance Party the sectarian element to the attacks was “deeply worrying”.

“It’s pretty shocking to see attacks like this in east Belfast. It’s 2022 and we don’t need sectarian or hate crimes,” he said.

“The local community in east Belfast is full of people who just want to live their lives.”

Mr McReynolds said more people were now choosing to make east Belfast their home, including in predominately loyalist Mayflower Street.

“Everybody, regardless of their age, race and creed should be able to feel welcome in east Belfast. Nobody should have to feel intimidated.”

The PSNI have said only that there are “ongoing issues” in the area.