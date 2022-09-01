PSNI set upon man suffering medical emergency

An attack on a critically ill republican as he made his way to hospital for emergency treatment has been condemned as “a new low”.

On Tuesday afternoon, a republican activist from the Creggan area was taken ill at home, suffering from chest pains. Having contacted his doctor he was advised to immediately make his way to the local hospital’s emergency department. A neighbour took him immediately to Altnagelvin hospital.

On route to the emergency department, the car in which he was travelling was stopped by three PSNI vehicles. Citing the draconian ‘Justice and Security Act’ they began to remove everyone from the car.

“It was pointed out in the strongest possible terms to the Crown Forces by the driver the reason for their journey. This fell on deaf ears and they carried on regardless,” Saoradh said.

“They even went as far as dragging the Republican activist from the car whilst taking his walking stick from him as they deemed it to be a weapon.

“During the stop and search a heated argument developed between the Crown Forces and the occupants of the car. It was explained to them many times that this man has recently had a heart attack and heart surgery and was again displaying the same symptoms as he previously did before.

“Clearly distressed and in pain, the Crown Forces continued to search him whilst ignoring what was being said to them. They however proceeded to further caution the occupants of the vehicle for disorderly behaviour and assault.

“Saoradh Doire note with utter disgust the actions of the Crown Forces. We further send our revolutionary solidarity to the Republican activist and wish him a speedy recovery.”