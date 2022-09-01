Over 100 years on since the magnificent banner was hoisted outside of Liberty Hall, Dublin by the Irish Citizens Army, those words again come into direct correlation with the present, “We serve neither King nor Kaiser, but Ireland!”

On Thursday, September 8th 2022, the death of the imperialist British Queen was announced and as the news spread, the sympathies given within the established parties including Provisional Sinn Féin was noted.

Lest we forget is a common term used by the British military.

Lest we forget, the so called Great Famine which was in fact genocide.

Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment) who the British monarch is head over.

The list shows the never-before-published names and locations in Ireland of the food removal regiments. Thus, Britain seized from Ireland’s producers tens of millions of head of livestock; tens of millions of tons of flour, grains, meat, poultry & dairy products; enough to sustain 18 million persons.

THE PLANTATION

The English Crown saw the plantations as a means of controlling Ireland, the main plantations took place from the 1550s to the 1620s, the biggest of which was the plantation of Ulster. The plantations led to ethnic and sectarian conflict as they tried to erase sports language and our culture.

STATE SPONSORED MURDER

Bloody Sunday 1972 in Derry and Bloody Sunday 1920 in Dublin are amongst the few where our fellow Irishmen where gunned down by the British army and the countless men women and children gunned down at the hands of loyalists death squads aided by British intelligence all of whom the monarch presides over.

WE ARE ONE COUNTRY

Taken from Padraig Mac Piarais’s poem ‘The old woman of Beare’ wherein the first two words proclaims: Mise Eire, which simply means, ‘I am Ireland’.

There is no other, no substitute and it belongs to the people of Ireland.

No foreign nation or country will ever be allowed to pull us apart and no treaty, agreement or tinkering shall declare for two nations in Ireland and be allowed to maintain.

Since England’s unilateral imposition of partition of our country, the descriptive narrative has evolved, in terms of language (parlance) used by the invader and native Irish apologists, to best identify and portray our country, to the people of Ireland, to the British people and to the wider world - language, parlance and descriptive narrative which lends itself to the maintenance of the status quo and the promotion of England’s undemocratic and continued overlordship of our country and our people.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET

As Irish men and women we must never forget our past our history and our culture as we fought and still fight hard to keep our culture especially within the still occupied 6 counties of our country for whom the British monarch still holds a grip on. We must keep on the struggle for full independence from British rule until the wind that shakes the barley blows hard and hard and rids us of our invaders once and for all.