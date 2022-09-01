British military intelligence is continuing to engage in harassment and recruitment bids on republicans and their family in Derry.

The intimidation follows claims that the New IRA fired on a PSNI patrol on August 15 in the Bogside area of the city. A statement attributed to the group warned members of the public to “keep their distance from British Crown Forces”.

One Derry man, a brother-in-law of a republican, was travelling to his work when he was stopped by the PSNI before being approached by two men claiming to be from MI5.

The two British spies named a number of republicans and made claims about recent incidents in Derry. As the man was telling them that he wasn’t interested, one of the British agents threw an envelope containing money in the car. However, the man threw it back.

In a statement, Saoradh said: “These British spies are not anybody’s friends. Their sole intention is to harass and intimidate the republican base, its supporters and their families. The British government and all its mercenaries are not there for the safety and protection of the Irish people.”

“Don’t let them fool you,” they added. “We encourage anyone who finds themselves facing similar harassment or intimidation at the hands of the British State to contact a solicitor immediately and forward the details to your local Saoradh representative.”