Shocking sectarian attack ignored by PSNI

A Catholic man who fled his east Belfast home with his injured partner after being attacked by a loyalist mob has described the PSNI as a “disgrace” after they ignored their pleas for help for over an hour.

The couple were singled out because the man is a member of a Gaelic sports club and may have been seen playing hurling.

During the assault, which the PSNI have admitted was a hate crime, the female victim was hit on the head with a traffic cone.

The couple were besieged in their home as they waited for help to arrive. They were called “Fenian b*******s” during the terrifying attack, and have now been left homeless.

Last week, the front door was kicked in while they were on holidays, but they thought the incident might have been vandalism. On Friday, an onslaught began when their car was attacked outside their home by a group of youths.

The man and his partner called the PSNI, seeking help, but soon afterwards, their car was surrounded by a violent mob causing more damage.

After going outside to challenge the gang, the man was surrounded and as he and his partner tried to make her way back to the house she was hit on the head with a traffic cone.

“We had to close the door, lock the door, we were effectively besieged,” he said.

The man said he phoned the PSNI six times but when they finally turn up, he and his partner realised they had no option but to flee their home.

The couple were able to record footage of hooded loyalists outside their home chanting the words “f*****g Fenian b*******s” as evidence of their plight. They described the response of the PSNI as “a disgrace”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said “the case is now being dealt with”.