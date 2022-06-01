Name added to bomb memorial

The name of baby Martha O’Neill has been added to a memorial to mark the British and loyalist bombings of Dublin in 1974.

The granite memorial commemorates the original 33 victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, but now the name of baby Martha O’Neill has been added by Dublin City Council.

Her father, Edward John O’Neill was one of those killed in the bombing in Parnell Street on May 17, 48 years ago, in which two of his sons were badly injured.

Mr O’Neill’s wife was six-months pregnant at the time. Three months later, and as a result of the trauma, her baby, Martha, was stillborn at full-term.

Baby Martha was formally recognised as one of the victims of the bombing, being listed in the report of the Government’s Commission of Investigation into the Dublin and Monaghan bombings of 1974.

Although Mr O’Neill’s name was on the memorial in Talbot Street (at the junction with Amiens Street), his daughter’s name has only now been added.

Reacting to the news, baby Martha’s brother Edward said: “On behalf of my family I would like to acknowledge the tremendous assistance offered to the family by Dublin City Council in our endeavours to have this name inserted onto the monument.

“The last 48 years since the murder of our father and the injuries to myself and my brother have been traumatic for us. Now that this has been done our sister’s name can be seen by everyone and acknowledged. It has been an emotional experience that remains with us to this day.

“Martha would have been the baby of the family. She was cheated out of a life. We never saw her grow up, blossom, have a career, and have a family of her own. Our Dad will never be forgotten by us and now thankfully our sister’s identity will now be known by all citizens of this country and every single person who passes by the monument. Rest in Peace Dad, Rest in Peace Baby Martha.”

The addition of the baby’s name was requested by Mrs O’Neill and her family and was approved by the Council’s Commemorations and Naming Committee.

Committee chair Sinn Féin councillor and former Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha added, “The Committee was unanimous in approving this request and I and my fellow councillors are pleased that Baby Martha’s name is now on the memorial”.