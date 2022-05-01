No Irish celebrations for an imperial monarch

Irish Republicans, and indeed Republicans throughout the world, will never celebrate the lives of any monarch and especially one who resides in massive palaces in England.

That parasite is of course the English queen and we will be inundated by media coverage of her in the coming days as she looks down on her ‘subjects’ – something she has done now for 70 years.

She was born into a family that has had armies wreaking havoc throughout the world from Ireland to India to Kenya and many other countries where their empire spread. During that time they raped, pillaged and massacred millions all the while living off the spoils of what was stolen. We need only look at the pageantry of her events to see the gold and jewellery that came from mines in Africa, Asia and other continents. Those unfortunate enough to work in those mines suffered greatly.

Here in Ireland vast swathes of land were stolen by armies from the time the first English soldier set foot on this island. Of course over the intervening centuries there have been many attempts to rid those armies by force of arms but those rebellions were put down. We have not been defeated despite many others surrendering and caving in to the English. Indeed many of those same people meet and greet that parasite and no doubt we will see them send messages congratulating her.

As the monarchists celebrate many more will wonder what it is all about as they struggle to heat and eat. We will see people from the ‘British Commonwealth’ – 54 countries – go to England and literally bend over as they pay homage to that woman. None of us will be fooled by those who claim the English parasite cares about her ‘subjects’.

James Connolly was scathing in his criticism of English monarchs and he wrote this in 1911 and although over 100 years ago it is still relevant today:

‘What is monarchy? From whence does it derive its sanctions? What has been its gift to humanity? Monarchy is a survival of the tyranny imposed by the hand of greed and treachery upon the human race in the darkest and most ignorant days of our history. It derives its only sanction from the sword of the marauder, and the helplessness of the producer, and its gifts to humanity are unknown, save as they can be measured in the pernicious examples of triumphant and shameless iniquities.’