‘Low-level informer’ flees Derry

An alleged informer in Derry has been defended by his family who said he had been coerced into collaborating with the British forces.

The Creggan man, Billy Elliot, had been used to target local Republicans, according to Saoradh. They said was not a member of the party, but was on the periphery of some activism by local members.

Mr Elliot was said to have been under suspicion in recent months and was exposed after being “challenged” by a family member.

A statement on Facebook said he “disappeared from the family home several days ago after making it known to a family member that he was being pressured by British security services”.

“It now appears that he was coerced into collaborating with these individuals,” it said.

“As many will already know, Billy suffered from long-standing mental health problems, addiction issues, and illiteracy.

“In outlining these facts, we do not wish to give the impression that they in any way excuse his behaviour.”

The statement added: “This week has been incredibly challenging and traumatic for our family and we appeal to anyone who finds themselves being pressured in this way to seek help and reach out to a local community representative.”

Saoradh said it believed Elliot had fled Derry “and is with his handlers in England. Billy Elliot has now thrown away his life, and for what?”

“Saoradh call on anyone who has been compromised or approached by British Intelligence Services to come forward and safely remove yourself from this dangerous activity.”