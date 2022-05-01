Assembly election: Constituency profiles and candidates

A look at three key contests for nationalists in today’s Assembly election, and the complete list of candidates.

FERMANAGH-SOUTH TYRONE

In 1981, Bobby Sands was on hunger strike when he famously won election to Westminster in this constituency. His victory brought the hunger strikers’ cause to a global audience, and since then the constituency has been the most closely contested in the North.

Two seats will go to nationalist candidates and two to unionists, but the real battle will be for the fifth seat, with Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the DUP, Aontú’s Denise Mullen (top right) and prominent independent nationalist, Emma de Souza (top left), all in contention.

A measure of Sinn Féin’s success will be if it holds onto all three of its seats here, particularly with its vote falling at the last Westminster election.

While he has been in the Assembly since 2017, this is the first time Colm Gildernew will stand for election. A brother of Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew, he should be returned safely enough. Áine Murphy, another candidate co-opted by Sinn Féin, could be vulnerable if the party has a poor day.

The constituency is a key target for the SDLP’s Adam Gannon, but Aontú will also be hoping for a breakthough here for its deputy leader, Denise Mullen.

Appealing to a broad range of nationalists and republicans, councillor Mullen’s campaign on the issue of collusion was dramatically highlighted last year when she received a death threat from a loyalist member of the collusion gang which murdered her father.

Another potential contender could be Emma de Souza, whose single-handed determination to implement the Good Friday Agreeement on the issue of national rights won a significant concession from the British government in 2020.

She could make big headlines again if her high media visibilty translates into votes on the ground.

FOYLE

Foyle will be one of the biggest tests for the Sinn Féin leadership after a hugely controversial decision last year to oust their former MEP Martina Anderson and her colleague Karen Mullan from the Assembly.

They also stood down much of the party leadership in the city as they attempted to arrest a sharp decline in their vote. Electoral newcomers, Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson were handed the task of saving the seats in the Assembly contest.

The SDLP is running three candidates in the form of Mark H Durkan, Sinead McLaughlin and Brian Tierney. Mr Durkan, the nephew of former SDLP leader Mark Durkan, is predicted to be comfortably returned, and the second SDLP seat also looks safe.

However, the fifth and final seat, currently held by DUP junior minister Gary Middleton, could fall to nationalism if the unionist vote splits awkwardly.

People before Profit’s Shaun Harkin could win back a seat after the short-lived success of party leader Eamonn McCann here in 2016. However, much of his vote is likely to swing behind Colly McLaughlin of the IRSP (bottom right) in his party’s first ever Assembly election outing.

Republicans will also have an unusual choice of two pro-life candidates, Emmet Devlin of Aontú and former Aontú candidate turned independent, Dr Anne McCloskey.

WEST BELFAST

At 82% Catholic, West Belfast has huge levels of deprivation, youth unemployment and the lowest life expectancy anywhere in Ireland. Its reputation as a Sinn Féin stronghold took a hit in the last Westminster election, when the party’s vote share dropped by almost a fifth.

This constituency will test the public’s reaction to the party’s pledge to tackle the high cost of living. The party’s four seats will also only be retained with exceptional performance in vote management given the relatively low profile of Aisling Reilly (bottom left), a handball champion who was co-opted into Fra McCann’s seat in October when he retired.

The fifth seat is currently held by People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll. The danger for both Carroll and Sinn Féin comes in the form of the IRSP’s Dan Murphy, who has won strong support in the face of an exceptional level of harassment since he first sought to register his candidacy.

The SDLP’s Paul Doherty could also end up mopping up transfers to regain the party’s traditional foothold in the constituency, once represented by its former MP Joe Hendron.

Other republican candidates here include Patrick Crossan of The Workers Party, and Gerard Herdman of Aontú.

* Counting begins on Friday morning, and the key results and predictions will be published here as they come in. The following is a complete list of candidates in the election:

East Belfast

Andy Allen - Ulster Unionist Party

Karl Bennett - Progressive Unionist Party

David Brooks - Democratic Unionist Party

Joanne Bunting - Democratic Unionist Party

Charlotte Carson - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit

Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionist Party

Naomi Long - Alliance Party

Eoin Macneill - The Workers Party

Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party

Mairead O’Donnell - Sinn Féin

John Ross - Traditional Unionist Voice

Brian Smyth - Green Party

North Belfast

Phillip Brett - Democratic Unionist Party

Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston - Ulster Unionist Party

Fiona Ferguson - People Before Profit

Billy Hutchinson - Progressive Unionist Party

Gerry Kelly - Sinn Féin

Lily Kerr - The Workers Party

Brian Kingston - Democratic Unionist Party

Seán Mac Niocaill - Aontú

Nichola Mallon - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party

Ron McDowell - Traditional Unionist Voice

Carál Ní Chuilín - Sinn Féin

Mal O’Hara - Green Party

Stafford Ward - Independent

South Belfast

Clare Bailey - Green Party

Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party

Andrew Girvin - Traditional Unionist Voice

Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin

Paddy Lynn - The Workers Party

Luke McCann - Aontú

Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionist Party

Neil Moore - Socialist Party

Elly Odhiambo - Independent

Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party

Matthew O’Toole - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Edwin Poots - Democratic Unionist Party

Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit

Elsie Trainor - Social Democratic and Labour Party

West Belfast

Danny Baker - Sinn Féin

Gerard Burns - Independent

Gerry Carroll - People Before Profit

Patrick Crossan - The Workers Party

Paul Doherty - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Jordan Doran - Traditional Unionist Voice

Órlaithí Flynn - Sinn Féin

Linsey Gibson - Ulster Unionist Party

Gerard Herdman - Aontú

Donnamarie Higgins - Alliance Party

Declan Hill - Independent

Stevie Maginn - Green Party

Tony Mallon - Independent

Frank McCoubrey - Democratic Unionist Party

Dan Murphy - Irish Republican Socialist Party

Aisling Reilly - Sinn Féin

Pat Sheehan - Sinn Féin

East Antrim



Mark Bailey - Green Party

Roy Beggs - Ulster Unionist Party

Norman Boyd - Traditional Unionist Voice

Stewart Dickson - Alliance Party

Danny Donnelly - Alliance Party

David Hilditch - Democratic Unionist Party

Gordon Lyons - Democratic Unionist Party

Siobhán McAlister - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin

John Stewart - Ulster Unionist Party

East Derry



Caoimhe Archibald - Sinn Féin

Jordan Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice

Maurice Bradley - Democratic Unionist Party

Gemma Brolly - Aontú

Mark Coulson - Green Party

Cara Hunter - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Chris McCaw - Alliance Party

Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

Amy Merron - People Before Profit

Niall Murphy - Independent

Stephanie Quigley - Independent

Alan Robinson - Democratic Unionist Party

Billy Stewart - Independent

Claire Sugden - Independent

Russell Watton - Progressive Unionist Party

Darryl Wilson - Ulster Unionist Party

Fermanagh and South Tyrone



Derek Backhouse - Independent

Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionist Party

Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party

Paul Bell - Democratic Unionist Party

Emma DeSouza - Independent

Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin

Alex Elliott - Traditional Unionist Voice

Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionist Party

Deborah Erskine - Democratic Unionist Party

Adam Gannon - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin

Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit

Denise Mullen - Aontú

Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin

Kellie Turtle - Green Party

Dónal Ó Cofaigh - Cross Community Labour Alternative

Foyle



Pádraig Delargy - Sinn Féin

Emmet Doyle - Aontú

Mark H Durkan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Ciara Ferguson - Sinn Féin

Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party

Gillian Hamilton - Green Party

Shaun Harkin - People Before Profit

Anne McCloskey - Independent

Ryan McCready - Ulster Unionist Party

Colly McLaughlin - Irish Republican Socialist Party

Sinéad McLaughlin - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Gary Middleton - Democratic Unionist Party

Elizabeth Neely - Traditional Unionist Voice

Brian Tierney - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Lagan Valley



Robbie Butler - Ulster Unionist Party

Pat Catney - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Amanda Doherty - People Before Profit

Jeffrey Donaldson - Democratic Unionist Party

Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party

Paul Givan - Democratic Unionist Party

David Honeyford - Alliance Party

Gary Hynds - Independent

Simon Lee - Green Party

Gary McCleave - Sinn Féin

Lorna Smyth - Traditional Unionist Voice

Laura Turner - Ulster Unionist Party

Mid Ulster



Keith Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin

Meta Graham - Ulster Unionist Party

Claire Hackett - Alliance Party

Alixandra Halliday - Aontú

Patrick Haughey - Independent

Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit

Patsy McGlone - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Glenn Moore - Traditional Unionist Voice

Michelle O’Neill - Sinn Féin

Conor Rafferty - Resume NI

Hugh Scullion - The Workers Party

Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin

Stefan Taylor - Green Party

Newry and Armagh



Cathal Boylan - Sinn Féin

Jackie Coade - Alliance Party

Daniel Connolly - Aontú

Nicola Grant - The Workers Party

Ciara Henry - Green Party

William Irwin - Democratic Unionist Party

Liz Kimmins - Sinn Féin

Gavin Malone - Independent

Justin McNulty - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Conor Murphy - Sinn Féin

Keith Ratcliffe - Traditional Unionist Voice

David Taylor - Ulster Unionist Party

North Antrim



Jim Allister - Traditional Unionist Voice

Matthew Armstrong - Traditional Unionist Voice

Bethany Ferris - Ulster Unionist Party

Paul Frew - Democratic Unionist Party

Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

Patricia O’Lynn - Alliance Party

Eugene Reid - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Laird Shingleton - Independent

Mervyn Storey - Democratic Unionist Party

Robin Swann - Ulster Unionist Party

Paul Veronica - Green Party

North Down



Chris Carter - Independent

Alan Chambers - Ulster Unionist Party

Stephen Dunne - Democratic Unionist Party

Alex Easton - Independent

Connie Egan - Alliance Party

Jennifer Gilmour - Democratic Unionist Party

John Gordon - Traditional Unionist Voice

Naomi McBurney - Ulster Unionist Party

Therese McCartney - Sinn Féin

Ray McKimm - Independent

Andrew Muir - Alliance Party

Matthew Robinson - Conservative and Unionist Party

Déirdre Vaughan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Rachel Woods - Green Party

South Antrim



Steve Aiken - Ulster Unionist Party

Róisín Bennett - Aontú

John Blair - Alliance Party

Pam Cameron - Democratic Unionist Party

Trevor Clarke - Democratic Unionist Party

Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

Mel Lucas - Traditional Unionist Voice

Roisin Lynch - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Jerry Maguire - People Before Profit

Paul Michael - Ulster Unionist Party

Andrew Moran - Independent

Lesley Veronica - Green Party

South Down



Patrick Brown - Alliance Party

Patrick Clarke - Independent

Sinéad Ennis - Sinn Féin

Diane Forsythe - Democratic Unionist Party

Noleen Lynch - Green Party

Jill Macauley - Ulster Unionist Party

Cathy Mason - Sinn Féin

Paul McCrory - People Before Profit

Rosemary McGlone - Aontú

Colin McGrath - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Harold McKee - Traditional Unionist Voice

Karen McKevitt - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Strangford



Kellie Armstrong - Alliance Party

Stephen Cooper - Traditional Unionist Voice

Harry Harvey - Democratic Unionist Party

Conor Houston - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Ben King - Independent

Róise McGivern - Sinn Féin

Nick Mathison - Alliance Party

Maurice McCartney - Green Party

Michelle McIlveen - Democratic Unionist Party

Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionist Party

Philip Smith - Ulster Unionist Party

Peter Weir - Democratic Unionist Party

Upper Bann



Glenn Barr - Ulster Unionist Party

Doug Beattie - Ulster Unionist Party

Glenn Beattie - Heritage Party

Jonathan Buckley - Democratic Unionist Party

Diane Dodds - Democratic Unionist Party

Darrin Foster - Traditional Unionist Voice

Aidan Gribbin - Aontú

Dolores Kelly - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Lauren Kendall - Green Party

Liam Mackle - Sinn Féin

John O’Dowd - Sinn Féin

Eóin Tennyson - Alliance Party

West Tyrone



Nicola Brogan - Sinn Féin

Barry Brown - Independent

Thomas Buchanan - Democratic Unionist Party

Trevor Clarke - Traditional Unionist Voice

Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party

Amy Ferguson - Socialist Party

Carol Gallagher - People Before Profit

Paul Gallagher - Independent

Susan Glass - Green Party

James Hope - Aontú

Ian Marshall - Ulster Unionist Party

Declan McAleer - Sinn Féin

Daniel McCrossan - Social Democratic and Labour Party

Maolíosa McHugh- Sinn Féin