Armed action claimed in County Derry

A small republican armed group, Arm na Poblachta, has said it was responsible for an attack on a PSNI patrol in County Derry using an improvised explosive device.

Using a recognised codeword, the group said on Saturday, March 12, that it had aimed a device at a PSNI vehicle at a junction near the town of Dungiven.

Arm na Poblachta [Irish for ‘Republican Army’] was formed in 2017. Last year, the group claimed responsibility for planting a roadside device in Derry which was also intended for a passing patrol, and also took responsibility for a pipe bomb attack in November 2020.

The PSNI responded to the attack with a raid on the homes of republicans in Derry’s Bogside area. Saoradh said British Crown Forces had launched a co-ordinated local republican activists on Tuesday, March 15.

“We have received numerous reports of Crown Forces targeting the family homes of Saoradh members across Derry, while other party members are under intense surveillance,” they said.

“Attacks like this will do nothing to thwart Republican activism and will only strengthen our resolve.”

All those detained were subsequently released without charge.