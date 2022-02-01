PSNI handcuff 13-year-old in latest harassment outrage

The father of a 13-year-old schoolboy handcuffed during a stop-and-search by the PSNI says his son has been left shaken and distressed.

Brian Carron, from Coalisland, was speaking after his young son was handcuffed at a roadside in County Tyrone.

Mr Carron, who is a member of Saoradh and who has a history of intense harassment by British forces, said the car he was travelling in with his son and daughter was pulled over by a PSNI patrol at Clonoe, near Coalisland, on Sunday.

During Sunday’s encounter, which was recorded on a mobile phone, a member of the PSNI claimed that under the Justice and Security Act he is allowed to search anyone in the vehicle, including children.

The child, who initially ignores the PSNI, is placed in handcuffs while he is searched.

Mr Carron told the Irish News that both he and his son were left distressed.

“I felt very helpless and vulnerable that you had no control and they would not let me observe as he was being searched,” he said.

Mr Carron said it was not necessary to handcuff the child.

“You are dealing with a 13-year-old child, height-wise he does not compare to a fully grown man,” he said.

“He was shaken and taken aback by it physically, you could see it on him.”

Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said the teenager was left “terrified by the incident”.

“He is a 13-year-old minor who did not cause any threat to anyone,” he said.

“The use of cuffs on a minor raises issues of serious concerns on whether PSNI are adequately trained on when to apply handcuffs, and on how to deal with minors.”

The matter has been referred to the Police Ombudsman.

Aontú deputy leader Denise Mullen described the incident as “appalling”.

“Nationalists have experienced this dreadful treatment for years now - how much has really changed in over 50 years for our community when we see this, where was that family’s and particularly that young 13-year-old’s civil rights?”