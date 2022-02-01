Petition calls on PSNI to release files on Noah Donohoe

Fiona Donohoe, whose young son was found dead in a loyalist area of north Belfast two years ago, has launched a petition to the PSNI Chief Simon Byrne to release four secret files on the case.

My son, Noah Donohoe was an intelligent smart gentle boy. He was 14 years old and he was my only child and my everything.

On 21st June 2020, a bright sunny day, Noah set off on his bike to meet up with his 2 friends but never reached his destination. Instead, Noah was found 6 days later in a storm-drain, naked, in a part of Belfast he did not know.

On the day Noah was found, before Noah was formally identified, the Police did a media release stating that there was ‘No Foul Play’ involved. I ask, if the police are so sure that ‘No Foul Play’ was involved, why are the police now trying to stop me, as Noah’s mummy, getting four files of information on Noah’s investigation?

The Police have applied for a ‘Public Interest Immunity’ certificate, which, if granted, means they can hide four key files in the investigation. Such a certificate is only used in exceptional circumstances and rarely used in the case of a missing child. This certificate has been brought into play in cases where Police intelligence, informers or paramilitaries are involved.

I as Noah’s mummy have, from the very start of Noah being missing, believed that the police did not use all their resources in finding Noah. This was confirmed when it emerged they had not paid anyone overtime while investigating his death. They did little, if any, forensics and any suspects that were brought to their attention were dismissed as not relevant.

I believe that someone harmed my Noah and that there have been serious and repeated failings in the Police investigation of his death. I will never get Justice for Noah if I do not get all the information. These four files are vital for us to get the truth we desperately need, to find out what really happened to my precious son.

I am asking you as the public, some of you as parents, to sign this petition so that Noah gets the justice he truly deserves and to place transparency and accountability where it should rightly be.

#JusticeForNoahDonohoe

#OurChildrensVoicesMatter

* The petition can be signed here.