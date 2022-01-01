Republican monument rededicated in Derry

Several hundred people attended a Sinn Fein ceremony in the Creggan in Derry on Sunday afternoon for a rededication of the local monument to fallen IRA Volunteers.

The event was chaired by local councillor Emma McGinley, and former prisoner and councillor Kevin Campbell gave the main oration, while Philomena Lynch McLaughlin read the local Roll of Honour.

During the event a special stone was unveiled for a member of the monument committee, Eamon ‘Peggy’ McCourt, whose first anniversary occurred on Sunday.

Addressing those gathered, Kevin Campbell said: “This monument is dedicated to the Volunteers of the 2nd Battalion Derry Brigade Óglaigh na hÉireann who paid the supreme sacrifice in the fight for freedom and justice.

“These Volunteers fought the might of the British war machine with all its apparatus on the streets and laneways of the Creggan area.

“Many ended up incarcerated in jail and faced the loss of liberty and years of brutality at the hands of the British state. But it did not quell their deep desire for their desire for Irish freedom and Unity.”

Mr Campbell noted that Sinn Féin in Derry had ben unable to hold its Easter commemoration for the last two years due to Covid restrictions.

“We hope that this year we will be able to do this again with dignity and pride.”