Nollaig Shona from Irish Republican News

A Chairde,

Due to the holidays, there will be no weekly issue of Irish Republican News this week. We will instead be publishing our next issue on Wednesday, 29 December, with normal service continuing from there.

We will also keep you up to date with any important breaking news.

Thank you once again for sharing the news with us as we continue to our goal of a free, reunited Ireland.

From us here at IRN, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Nollaig shona agus slán dhaoibh. A safe and happy holiday to you all.

