PSNI brutality captured on video

No action has yet been taken against a member of the PSNI who was filmed plainly punching a man in the face in the predominately nationalist town of Moy, County Tyrone, it has emerged.

The video circulated on social media is believed to have been recorded overnight on Saturday.

It shows a member of the PSNI holding a man by the throat on the ground before throwing a hard left-handed punch which strikes him in the face. The victim was later arrested for assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

The PSNI said it was aware of the footage online and claimed there had been no complaints. It said no action had been taken against the PSNI member in question.

While the PSNI said the video has been referred to its “Professional Standards Department”, those involved remain on the street.

Aontú councillor Denise Mullen said she had received more than a dozen complaints about the incident and called for an investigation.

“I think the public would be shocked to see this footage,” she said. “I would call for a full investigation to be carried out into this.”

Sinn Féin’s Linda Dillon said she has written to senior PSNI members asking “if they are aware of the incident and if so have they made a referral to the Police Ombudsman’s Office”.

“Based on the video I have seen, the minimum I would expect is a Police Ombudsman investigation.”