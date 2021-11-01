DEMANDING TRUTH FOR NOAH

Hundreds gathered in North Belfast this week to call on the PSNI to come clean about Noah Donohoe’s death on what would have been his 16th birthday.

Friends, family and supporters of his mother took part in a convoy of vehicles across Belfast.

Posters, balloons and blue hearts, the symbol of the ‘My Noah’ campaign, were held by both those involved in the convoy and by people lining the streets.

Noah was a 14-year-old Catholic pupil at St Malachy’s College when he disappeared in a loyalist area of north Belfast in June 2020. His naked body was found six days later deep inside a storm drain.

The PSNI have repeatedly fallen short of a proper investigation into his disappearance. The force recently obtained court orders to ensure four files relating to the investigation are kept secret.

Speaking at the event, Fiona Donohoe called for all PSNI files relating to the investigation into the death of her son to be released in full.

Ms Donohoe said: “This should be Noah’s sweet 16th today and he should be standing with me celebrating. But there is nothing sweet about standing here today fighting for answers for Noah.

“We are still standing here with more questions than answers.

“Why I am angry is when they (the PSNI) have called no foul play, why are they saying they can’t give over four files of information and facts?”

The area where Noah disappeared had been experiencing a series of incidents in which Catholic children were being targeted for intimidation and violence.

Loyalists are also known for carrying out opportunist racist attacks, including one last weekend in which a bus carrying black passengers was struck by a brick in west Belfast.

One of the speakers at the event was Billy McManus, whose father William was shot dead in the Sean Graham bookies massacre in February 1992. He has denounced the use of Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificates which are also being used in the Sean Graham case to help cover up dark secrets.

“I am a son fighting for the truth of what happened his father. Fiona is a mother fighting for justice for her son,” he said.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane expressed his support for Noah’s mother.

“Today marks Noah Donohoe’s 16th birthday, a day that should’ve been one of celebration. Instead we took part in a carcade to celebrate Noah’s life and to show support for Fiona,” he wrote.

“The Donohoe family deserve truth and transparency and I will continue to support them on their campaign.”