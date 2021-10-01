UDA display in Derry

Nationalists in Derry’s Waterside have condemned a loyalist parade which featured the emblems of the unionist paramilitary UDA last weekend, Saturday 25 September.

Sinn Féin said it will be discussing the parade with both the PSNI and Parades Commission and said it was aimed at intimidating nationalist residents.

The party’s Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson was commenting after a loyalist band accompanied by men wearing symbols of the UDA, a proscribed (illegal) organisation, marched through the area.

“This should never have been given the go ahead by the Parades Commission and Sinn Féin will be seeking answers as to how it was permitted and what action will be taken in light of the scenes that transpired here on Saturday.

“As soon on as we became aware that this parade was planned, a Sinn Féin delegation including local MLA Ciara Ferguson met with the PSNI to express our concerns and we were assured that a full policing operation would be in place.

“In light of the display that took place on Saturday we now expect the PSNI to take action against those responsible and we will be continuing to press for robust measures in the time ahead to prevent any repeat of this kind of blatant intimidation.”