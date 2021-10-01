Farage ‘hasn’t a clue’ as he reads out IRA slogans

Far-right British nationalist Nigel Farage has been pranked into issuing pro-IRA messages on three successive occasions for his for-hire video request service.

Earlier this month, Farage, who is paid a share of £73 for each message, ended a birthday greeting with the saying “Up the ‘RA”.

The arch Brexit supporter used the republican slogan unwittingly on the clip-sharing website Cameo, when Farage was paid to post a video wishing an Irishman a happy birthday.

In the 25-second recording, Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend.... Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight.

“Up the ‘RA!”

Mr Farage said he “always rejects” messages that are unsuitable “but the odd one can slip through the net”.

His press officer admitted Farage “probably didn’t know” the meaning behind the phrase “Up the ‘RA” when he shouted it in the video. But Farage was then tricked in into repeating the IRA slogan ‘Tiocfaidh Ár Lá’ [our day will come] in a second hoax birthday message.

The pranksters had Mr Farage address the message to ‘Gerard’, a likely reference to Gerry Adams. He was also asked to mention Brighton, the site of a famous IRA attack in 1984.

In it, Farage said: “They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team back at ‘Tiocfaidh Ár Lá’’s in Brighton.

“I’ve had the full story. You were the team leader there for many years. They now want to wish you a belated – because we kind of missed it by a couple of days – but a belated 71st birthday and they hope you’re having a very happy retirement. As do I Gerard, enjoy.”

In his third and latest unwitting video ‘shout out’, the former MEP gives a special mention to legendary IRA fighter Sean South, the Limerick-born Volunteer shot dead by the RUC in Fermanagh in 1957 during the IRA’s Border Campaign.

His killing is remembered in the famous song, Sean South from Garryowen.

In the latest congratulatory video, the ex-UKIP leader wishes the best of luck to a “lorry load of Volunteers” (a reference to the vehicle used by the IRA unit) who are taking part in a fundraiser called ‘Amadán’. ‘Amadán’ is the Irish word for a fool.

Farage has not commented on the latest clips, but they have been released in the face of criticism of his ill-informed opinions on Ireland.

RTÉ TV presenter Claire Byrne challenged him on her programme on Monday evening, and during a difficult interview over what Brexit has done to Britain and the north of Ireland, she was forced to tell the Brexiteer “you haven’t got a clue” over his knowledge of Ireland.