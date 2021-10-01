Children exploited in Crown propaganda exercises

Flagrant efforts by the British Army and the PSNI to influence and recruit children from nationalist areas have been denounced.

St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook was slammed by Saoradh for bringing pupils to an event that included a recruitment attempt by the British Army.

The party’s Newry representative Stephen Murney said there was anger in the community at the fact that the school would allow pupils to be involved in a “grotesque imperialist recruitment event” with “British Army child killers”.

He said the school had now ‘backtracked’ and had deleted photos of the British military recruitment stalls from their Facebook page, and hoped there would be no repeat of the situation.

“The British army’s record in Ireland consists of murder and brutality,” he said.

“The British Army in Newry and South Armagh were responsible for murdering innocent civilians, including a number of children.

“These murderous tactics have also been adapted in imperialist exploits in other countries in recent years.

“It’s shocking that a South Armagh school would allow it’s pupils to be involved in the promotion and normalisation of British Army child killers.”

Saoradh in Derry also reported that a community centre in Shantallow had been used as a propaganda tool for the PSNI.

Images of children standing beside British gunmen, posing as ‘community police’ emerged from the event at the Skeoge Community Hub.

Saoradh condemned the images and “those who put children in this position”.

“The accompanying image is no different than sickening images of RUC personnel standing beside children in the 1970’s and ‘80’s. It was wrong then, so how is it acceptable now?”

They accused the PSNI of regularly abusing the human rights of working class communities in the area.

“Saoradh rightly exposes this flagrant abuse of position afforded to community groups and any school that invites Crown Forces to meet with children.

“It is not just an abuse of position, it is an abuse of trust. How many parents were asked if it was OK if their children could be used in such a manner?”