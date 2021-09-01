Lives of Catholic family threatened by UVF

A Belfast family has been forced out of their home after receiving sectarian threats from unionist paramilitaries.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said that she had been informed by the PSNI last month her life was in danger because she is Catholic.

After living in east Belfast for 15 years, she said the family had moved house last month to a property near the Ormeau embankment, just across the River Lagan from the predominately nationalist Lower Ormeau Road.

Within days, she said that the PSNI knocked on her door to inform her of a threat against her life.

“They told me that I was no longer safe in the property and my life was in danger if I stayed,” she said.

“I asked them who was it from. They said they had liaised with different community groups that morning.

“From that they had to do enquiries and it turns out that the UVF have taken ownership of putting me out because I’m a Catholic.”

She also said that her daughter had been shunned on the street because of her religion.

“Wee girls on the street had been running away from her a day before, she said they weren’t playing with her because she was a Catholic.

“In this day and age it’s disgusting, it’s absolutely disgusting and appalling.”

Meanwhile, the goalposts of a pitch north of Belfast used by a Gaelic sports club were smeared with excrement by loyalists.

The incident occurred last Sunday at the Valley 3G pitches n Newtownabbey before a game involving the Wolfe Tone GAA club.

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland described the attack as “vile”, while Sinn Féin’s North Belfast MP John Finucane also condemned the incident.

“There is absolutely no place for sectarianism anywhere in our society,” he said.

“We all must ensure that our shared spaces can be used by everyone free from sectarian intimidation and harassment.”