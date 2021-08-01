PSNI silent on death threats

The PSNI has received loyalist death threats against more than 30 prominent nationalists and republicans but failed to pass them on, it has emerged.

Last week it was revealed that the PSNI did not warn north Belfast republican Dee Fennell (pictured) and his wife, a nurse, of a loyalist threat.

The information only emerged by accident from the Housing Executive after Mr Fennell’s house was attacked and he sought to move home.

It has now emerged that 32 people in total were threatened in a call placed from a telephone box to the PSNI earlier this year.

Details emerged in a letter from the Crown Solicitor’s Office to Mr Fennell’s lawyer Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, last week.

Mr Booth said the entire episode raises concerns.

“We are concerned to learn that PSNI so far have not told 32 people including our client that a threat was made on their lives,” he said.

“Had it not been for legal action our client would still be oblivious to the fact that our client has been living under threat and that PSNI have arrested and charged a person.”

Mr Booth said his client and the other 31 “have a right to know that a threat has been made on their lives”.

“So far PSNI have failed to inform our client and these other persons who could have taken steps to ensure their own safety had they of known,” he added.