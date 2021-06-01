Shocking persecution of ‘registered’ republican

A republican activist from Derry suffered two invasive searches of his vehicle and was dragged away from his hotel to a Crown Force barracks as a night away with his wife was wrecked by British state harassment this week.

Having booked a holiday break, the Derry man and his wife were stopped and searched en route to their hotel, as is typical practice, before a more sinister confrontation took place with Crown Forces at the hotel.

While the republican and his wife were sitting in the bar, a number of Crown Force personnel entered the hotel and detained the man under so called ‘anti-terror’ legislation, leaving his wife alone without an explanation of what was happening.

The Derry activist was eventually taken to a police base almost 15 miles away where he was held for a number of hours before being subsequently charged for ‘breaching the terror register’.

Imposed by Westminster legislation, the information which can be demanded and must be maintained by registered republicans include notifications of cross-border travel, contact details, vehicles used, government ID numbers, financial accounts, passport details, addresses of residency, fingerprints, photographs, and others.

The republican was released with a date to appear in court, but as the husband and wife were then making their return journey home they were again again by British Crown Forces and subjected to another prolonged stop and search under so-called ‘justice and security’ legislation.

Under this specially crafted, draconian legislation, supported by all the establishment parties, British forces have the powers to stop and search people in the street and their homes for ‘weapons, explosives, munitions and transmitters.’

As broad as they are, these intrusive and draconian powers are being deliberately abused time and time again, Saoradh said: “It is not uncommon for a republican to be stopped twice in one day or twice in quick succession; for example in a different street, ten minutes after the previous stop and search.”

They urged all republicans to be vigilant.

“Crown Force harassment and attempted intimidation of family members won’t deter our membership from legitimate political activism within working class areas,” they said.