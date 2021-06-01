PSNI forced to cancel PR events

A 13-year-old girl was struck with a bicycle by a PSNI man as republican activists confronted the British police force at a recent publicity event in south Armagh.

The event was cancelled due to the presence of the protest, as were two others in the South Armagh and South Down area.

The events had been organised by the local “Policing and Community Safety Partnership” [PCSP] in conjunction with the PSNI.

Speaking from Saoradh’s Newry office, local party member Cliodhna McCool said: “At the most recent protest which took place on Sunday [June 13th], servants of the Crown unsuccessfully attempted to set up a stall in the Republican village of Camlough in South Armagh.

“As Saoradh activists protested against the event in Camlough village, a member of the Crown Forces assaulted a 13 year old child by hitting her with a bicycle.”

She said the bike “ironically” belonged to a Sinn Fein member who was taking part in the bicycle theft event.

Ms McCool continued: “We would like to thank the local business owner who also challenged the Crown Forces and demanded that they leave the area.

“We can also reveal that a second event due to take place shortly afterwards at Camlough Lake failed to materialise, such was the fear of opposition to the PR stunt.

“Saoradh maintained a presence in Camlough for the remainder of the afternoon to ensure that the charm offensive could not take place much to the frustration of the occupation forces.

“Saoradh claim victory in this instance due to the cancellation of two Crown Force events in one day, the third such event to be cancelled in just over a week with a similar event in Castlewellan being cancelled.”

Ms McCool added: “We ensured that this normalisation stunt didn’t go unopposed and we pledge to target future events in a radical and robust manner.”