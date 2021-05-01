Global day of action for Palestine

A ceasefire has been announced to end Israeli shelling in Gaza and attacks on other Palestinian areas ahead of a global day of action on Saturday, May 22. A number of events are taking place in Ireland.

Almost 250 people have been killed. They include more than 70 children and 40 women, meaning that women and children make up nearly half of all the dead.

Hundreds more have been wounded, already overflowing hospitals have been bombed, media offices and educational facilities have been attacked, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed – all war crimes in violation of international law.

Tens of thousands of people are homeless, now jammed together for shelter in 50 UN schools, during a pandemic in an area already ravaged by Covid19.

Israel even bombed the one Covid-testing laboratory in Gaza.

In the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces are attacking Palestinian demonstrators with live fire, so-called rubber bullets, and tear gas, killing twenty and injuring hundreds.

In Jerusalem and inside the Apartheid State of Israel itself, mobs of rightwing Israeli are given almost free reign to rampage in Palestinian areas chanting “Death to Arabs”, all under the protection of the Israeli police.

Join us on Saturday to show your solidarity with the Palestinian people, your anger at Apartheid Israel’s crimes, and to demand action from our government.

The following are some events planned in Ireland. (See ipsc.ie for more details).

Dublin: March for Palestine – 2pm, The Spire, O’Connell Street

Belfast: Speak out for Palestine – 3pm, Customs House Square

Derry: Rally for Palestine – 3pm, Free Derry Corner

Limerick: Vigil for Palestine – 12.30pm, Bedford Row

Ennis: Vigils for Palestine – Undisclosed times and locations

Tralee: Rally for Palestine – 1.30pm, The Square

Navan: Vigil for Palestine – 2pm, Kennedy Plaza

Newbridge: Vigil for Palestine – 2pm, Langton Cross, opposite McLoughlins

Celbridge: Gathering and stall – 11.30am, outside Castletown Gates

Maynooth: Gathering and stall – 1.30pm, The Square

Galway: Vigil – 2pm, The Prom, Salthill

Waterford: Vigil – 2pm, John Roberts Square

Wexford: Vigil – 2pm, Wexford Bridge

Cork: Rally – 2pm, Cork City Library, Grand Parade

Clones: Vigil – 4pm, The Diamond

Portlaoise: March for Palestine – 3pm, St. Peter & Paul’s Church

Letterkenny: Vigil – 3pm, Market Square

Kilkenny: Vigil – 11am, Town Hall