O’Neill to be ‘put back in her kennel’ - DUP councillor

A DUP councillor has been condemned after he suggested Sinn Féin deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, “will be put back in her kennel” by the new leader of the DUP, who he expects will be Edwin Poots.

The comment was made by John Carson (pictured, left), a councillor in the borough of Mid and East Antrim. It appeared on Facebook amid a debate on the internal party heave against the current DUP leader Arlene Foster, who has been forced to stand down at the end of June.

Sinn Féin Assembly member Linda Dillon slammed the remarks as “despicable and disrespectful.” towards Ms O’Neill (pictured, right). She said: “There is absolutely no place for this type of commentary. He should apologise immediately.

“This is the latest in a series of outrageous and disgraceful outbursts about women from this particular DUP councillor.

“How long will this be allowed to continue? The DUP leadership should now take action against councillor Carson and distance themselves from these comments.”

Doug Beattie of the Ulster Unionist Party described the comment as “awful just awful”.

“We can disagree on politics but no women deserve misogynistic comments like this,” he said. “Unbelievable this is from an elected representative.”

The comments are being seen as a sign of a renewed confidence among the extremist wing of the DUP following the ouster of Arlene Foster.

Carson has previously claimed the Covid-19 vaccines being used in the north of Ireland contained tissue from aborted babies.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Carson also claimed the Covid-19 pandemic was punishment by God for legalising same-sex marriage and abortion.

“I said when abortion was legalised that our nation would be judged by God because of its departure from his word and the legalisation of the murder of the unborn child as well as same sex marriage,” he wrote on social media.

“I was laughed at and mocked by some but as l said at the time they laughed at Noah until the rain started.

“You reap what you sow and our nation is now reaping the judgement of God because of an immoral and corrupt government.

“It is time to repent and turn again to the God of our fathers.”