Former UVF boss survives murder bid

Willie ‘Mr Muscles’ Young, a well known loyalist paramilitary figure, was shot through the door of his home in north Belfast on Saturday evening in the latest murderous attack linked to loyalist crime gangs.

The 51-year-old, who has previously denied being a PSNI agent, was shot in the chest through the door of the property in the Mount Vernon area.

A one-time close friend and associate of Special Branch supergrass Mark Haddock, the convicted blackmailer is thought to have controlled the unionist paramilitary UVF in Mount Vernon for a time, and had several enemies.

Four other people were in the property at the time but escaped unhurt.

Sinn Féin assembly member Gerry Kelly condemned the shooting which he described as “concerning”.

“There is no place for guns on our streets no matter which area it is or which organisation is involved,” he said.

LARNE ARSON

Meanwhile, an arson attack on the home of a PSNI man in Larne is being blamed on loyalists angered by post-Brexit port checks. Three cars were set alight at the property in the early hours of Thursday.

Sinn Féin’s Philip McGuigan condemned the attack, which took place on the Glenarm Road in the town.

“In recent months there has been increasingly violent rhetoric targeting the PSNI and police officers with sinister posters and graffiti appearing in loyalist areas across the north,” he said.

“These loyalist paramilitary gangs need to pack up and go away once and for all.”