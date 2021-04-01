Council backs campaign for justice for Eddie Fullerton

Donegal Council Councillors have unanimously backed a call for truth and justice for the murder of Eddie Fullerton as the 30th anniversary of his death approaches.

The prominent Sinn Féin councillor was assassinated in his own home in Buncrana in May 1991. For the past three decades, his family have been campaigning tirelessly to uncover the truth about who was behind the murder.

In advance of the 30th anniversary, Inishowen councillor Jack Murray has reiterated the Sinn Féin party’s calls for full disclosure by the authorities.

Speaking to the Donegal Daily, he said: “We know, and it’s never been acknowledged, but it’s widely accepted, that the hand of the British state was involved in Eddie’s assassination.”

At this month’s sitting of the county council, he said questions remain over how the assassins got local information, and why there had not yet been any acknowledgement from British government and Crown Forces.

He said: “Even though it’s thirty years later, it’s important that we as a council demand truth and justice and extend our full support and solidarity with the Fullerton family, an absolutely formidable family who have not laid down or taken this lightly over 30 years and have continued, with vigour, to fight for a campaign for a man who was loved in his community and impressed his country.”

In response to the motion, Donegal County Council agreed to write to both the British and Irish Ministers for Justice asking for their full cooperation and transparency into the investigation.

Council chair Rena Donaghey seconded Cllr Murray’s motion, and told the council of her memories of the day and night of Cllr Fullerton’s murder.

She said: “Eddie was a close neighbour and a friend of mine, a husband of Diana and father of their three daughters and three sons. Eddie Fullerton was a very popular person and this was demonstrated by the thousands and thousands that gathered outside our house in Cockhill in May 1991 for his funeral.”

On the day of Cllr Fullerton’s death, he learned that his vision for a multi-million pound dam had been approved. The dam is now called the Fullerton Pollan Dam.

“I will never forget the night he was shot and I’ll never forget the funeral,” Cllr Donaghey added.

“Eddie was always remembered by his big wave and he was always smiling. It’s hard to believe it is 30 years ago now.”