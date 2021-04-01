Attempt to whitewash centenary opposed

As Ireland approaches the 100th anniversary of its partition, Lasair Dhearg in the Six Counties has launched a campaign to highlight what it describes as “the real story of this rotten little statelet”.

The party is to release a series of campaign posters, videos and historical accounts in an attempt to counter what it described as “state propaganda” in the run up to the centenary.

Pól Torbóid, a spokesperson for the left-wing republican group, said that partition came about after the British state moved to secure its own interests following the Irish war for national liberation.

“Supported by a counter-revolution and forces loyal to the crown, they cut our nation in two,” he said. “What followed was 100 years of oppression and discrimination; 100 years of imprisonment and internment.

“This is the real story; a story of housing discrimination, of language rights denied; a story of joblessness and homelessness; a story where torture takes centre-stage and where collusion and state-sponsored death squads play leading roles.”

He said the partitioned statelet continues to suffer from the denial of rights, corruption, suicide and poverty.

“And this story isn’t just 100 years old, it began a long time before that. It began in Easter of 1916, when thousands of women and men, armed and ready, marched for liberation.

“It began with An Gorta Mór in 1845, when our people on their knees, ate grass to stay alive as boats exported food and families. It had its beginnings in the cultural genocide of the 1600’s and the long march of Cromwell’s mercenaries; and it started in 1171 when foreign King Henry set foot on Irish shores.”

Mr Torboid warned that state efforts would attempt to “whitewash” history and “celebrate the founding of this bigoted backwater which scorched the earth upon which it was built”.

He said: “We, the dis-loyal subjects forcefully tethered to this state, say that supremacy is nothing to celebrate, neither is the denial of rights; nor poverty, or injustice and inequality.

“Instead, we will mark its inception in a fitting manner, highlighting the inherent injustice at its foundation.

“Republicans will remember those that died at its hands, and those forced to live within the abject poverty of its borders.”