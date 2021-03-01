Raising a glass to our readers for St Patrick’s Day

Our national day has always been a Spring festival and something to celebrate, especially on a sunny day.

In some ways it is the beginning of the Irish New Year, and it will surely be a better one. So we make a toast to St Patrick, but also to you, our readers, who have sustained us this far.

At the moment, we are marking the 40th anniversary of the 1981 hunger strike, and later this year, we will see the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the creation of the Irish Free State.

Last month we marked the 25th year of our unique online publication, a quarter century of emails and web pages bringing you reliable news of the struggle for a free and united Ireland.

Can we take this opportunity to ask you to please help up as we work increasingly towards that certain day.

The current pandemic has created financial difficulties for many news organisations, and we have also suffered. We are low on resources and your extra support now can help us continue for years to come.

Please help by making a contribution. Even one pound a month can make a big difference for us.

Your contribution can be made with a credit or debit card by clicking here.

Thank you, and the blessings of St Patrick to you. Go raibh míle maith agat, agus beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig romhaibh.