CIRA claim attack on PSNI base

The Continuity IRA (CIRA) has claimed responsibility for an attack on Enniskillen PSNI base in Fermanagh on Monday, March 15.

In a coded telephoned message to a local news office in Fermanagh, the the North Fermanagh CIRA, acting on the direction of Continuity Army Council, said it had carried out the attack on the PSNI base in the town.

It said that its Volunteers had fired high-velocity rounds from an improvised explosive device (IED) directly at the station from across a river.

The organisation said it had also planted a hoax device on the border between Fermanagh and Cavan as a diversion.

“The hoax device placed in Newtownbutler/Clones Road was there as a military diversion, left so volunteers could attack Crown Forces in Enniskillen,” the message said.

The message then said that CIRA are “not here to harm civilians”, and that the PSNI knew about the device for two days before acting. It concluded by saying “the only people going to hurt civilians are Crown Forces in Enniskillen”.

It is the latest in a series of attacks by the Continuity IRA in Fermanagh. In January, the organisation fired on a PSNI helicopter in a sniper attack in the border area of Wattlebridge.

Elsewhere, a bomb alert also took place near the border in the Castleblaney Road area of Keady in County Armagh on Wednesday.

The PSNI said it had removed explosive devices which they described as “not viable”. They said they found the devices inside beer kegs after a member of the public informed them of an explosion.