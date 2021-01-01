New Year statements 2021

Lasair Dhearg

At the beginning of another new year, Ireland’s six most north-eastern counties remain under the grip of a foreign power.

At present, there are more than 20,000 security personnel maintaining Britain’s occupation of Ireland. These figures, the combined force of all layers of the British security state in Ireland, are supported by a political and military infrastructure which supplies a ready supply of modern weaponry including sidearms, machine guns, armoured vehicles, boats, helicopters and associated military-type infrastructure, barracks and garrisons across the length and breadth of the Occupied Six Counties.

This politico-military system is organised through a vast security and intelligence network; one that has existed for generations, is enforced in each town and city by the colonial police force commonly referred to as the PSNI and their supporting political parties, and ensures the most agreeable outcome for the British state in Ireland.

That outcome is the same as that which exists in the Twenty Six County state; a free market economy that exploits vast amounts of wealth and resources from Ireland’s soil, its sea and its people whilst acting as a way point for international imperialism. Both states ensure an optimum working environment, not for those that own or create the wealth in Ireland, but for those that seek to extract it in ever increasing amounts; as Belfast seeks to emulate Dublin by rolling out the welcome mat to finance capital.

Both cities now serve as postcodes for international conglomerates and tax dodgers seeking to funnel their vast amounts of wealth through low tax nations. Amounts unfathomable to the tens of thousands of Irish people languishing on housing waiting lists whilst homes lie empty; bought up by international investment companies.

This is Ireland, 2021.

The failure of the Six and Twenty Six County states does not stop at the economic or housing systems here. This previous year has shown, if it were not already known, that the health of our people is secondary to big business as well. The Covid pandemic has exposed those class lines under the plain light of day; as state ministers in both jurisdictions sought to weigh up health against the economy, oftentimes giving the latter more support when the former needed it most.

As a small and relatively young organisation, Lasair Dhearg was facing into this previous year with a lot of hope, in what we had termed our ‘Year of Activism’, and we were not found wanting in that regard. With a core group of mostly young activists, we kicked off the year with a focus on the continued occupation in Ireland and the failure of both governments to adequately govern their respective states.

In the face of the Covid crisis, our membership rose to the occasion by tackling it head on; just 9 months ago we formed the Community Defence Committees. The CDC’s secured a storage depot granted to us by a local sports club, as convoys of food were shipped across the city, packaged up and distributed to hundreds of doors across Belfast. Fundraising efforts raised a significant sum which was spent acquiring more food and goods for distribution. This project was sustained for many months during the first peak of the crisis, and saw us networking with activists from other organisations, trade unions, supporters and independents; and we send special thanks to everyone involved.

Our activists sustained a number of campaigns throughout the year, including highlighting businesses complicity in imperialism, we tackled PSNI normalisation and recruitment, supported women’s healthcare rights, faced fascism head on and organised an anti-fascist broad front, we highlighted capitalist developments at street level and a lack of housing across Ireland, we organised and supported a series of solidarity events, launched a series of digital campaigns and held a number of commemorative events, all whilst conducting day to day activism, utilising new ideas and PR techniques to get our message and campaigns out there.

Having only opened up Lasair Dhearg for membership just 13 months ago, our organisation received a significant amount of formal requests for membership in 2020. Our focus from the outset was to build an organisation focused on credibility and longevity – as all current members will know, our application process is designed to ensure that all those joining have views consistent with the ethos and direction of the organisation.

Since its launch in December of last year, our supporters network, Clann Lasrach Deirge, now has a presence in counties Antrim, Down, Derry, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Donegal & Laois. Internationally, we now exist in Scotland, Wales, England, The USA, Sweden, Australia & Spain. We expect, and hope, that our supporters network will continue to grow organically over the coming year alongside Lasair Dhearg.

By all accounts, 2020 was a successful year for our organisation, and we thank our members and supporters for helping to drive the project forward.

Having already consolidated our structures and strategic direction, this new year will see Lasair Dhearg complete two new policy documents focused on housing and the decriminalisation of drugs. Alongside this, will be the launch of our digital newsletter as we seek to expand the organisation islandwide. If 2020 was our ‘year of activism’ then we hope that 2021 will be our year of national growth.

“Opportunities are for those who seize them,” said James Connolly, “the coming year may be as bright as we choose to make it.”

Join Us – Bígí Linn.

Irish Republican Socialist Party

The Ard Comhairle of the Irish Republican Socialist Party sends warmest and sincere new year’s greetings to all our active members, veterans, and supporters across Ireland and worldwide.

As always, we pledge our solidarity for the coming year to struggling prisoners and advocates of freedom and economic justice everywhere.

It goes without saying that 2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for our heroic health care staff and core essential workers who with zeal and courage fought (and continue to fight) against the Covid-19 pandemic. To them we offer more than claps, but the promise of continued physical support and practical solidarity going into the new year. As they also fight against poor conditions and wage disparity, creeping privatisation and government neglect, both north and south of the border.

The year 2020 saw the IRSP develop and grow at a rate arguably unprecedented in several decades: politically, logistically and in terms of numerical recruitment across Ireland. We take great heart from this fact.

Observing as always, the position of our founding members and ideological leader James Connolly, our membership (despite the difficulties of the year that was in it) again successfully combined the struggle for Irish national liberation with the class struggle for working class emancipation, as part of a principled and progressive, all Ireland political program. This is the IRSP way!

OUR CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH UNITY

Recent events with regards to the Covid Epidemic and Brexit have once again shown that the British Occupation of Ireland is a social, economic and political disaster. More-so than ever, people are being won over to the idea of ending partition and a full British withdrawal from Ireland.

The ongoing success of the Yes for Unity programme in 2020 was again evidenced in further public meetings and door to door canvassing drives which our activists actively contributed to across the island of Ireland; part of a series of activities initiated the year earlier.

These successful meetings and doorstep introductions continue to raise awareness of the real potential that exists for gaining Irish unity and independence in an achievable referendum process. A process than can spare this generation of working-class youths the needless horror of imprisonment and death, and in which working class interests can be forced to the top of the agenda if we organise sufficiently to ensure that that will be the case.

We fully intend to recommence and extend the Yes for Unity programme as soon as is possible in 2021.

IRSP MOBILISATION AGAINST COVID 19

Even before the commencement of Covid 19 lockdown restrictions in March, the IRSP Ard Comhairle had directed their membership to mobilise in response to the crisis; upholding the historic Republican Socialist position in regard to the defence of working-class communities and predicting the looming and drastic failure of the state to provide adequately for either frontline healthcare workers or vulnerable citizens, north or south.

Republican Socialist Aid saw IRSP activists step up to the mark and mobilise across, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Strabane, Cavan, Cork, Newry, Belfast, Fermanagh, Derry and elsewhere, in response to the ongoing Covid 19 crisis and its aftermath.

In an initiative that saw our members working, gathering and mobilising, night and day for weeks on end, the party of Connolly and Costello provided both vital protective equipment to frontline hospital and care home staff, as well as food stuffs, clothes and protective equipment to vulnerable citizens, including the isolated, the ill, the elderly and the homeless.

The solid work of the IRSP in this regard again proved our credentials to working class communities, eventually attracting attention and reluctant praise from mainstream media and outlets normally hostile to our position and our very existence. Evidence if any were needed, of the resilience and stamina which exists within modern Irish Republican Socialism.

Republican Socialist Aid remains mobilised and active in this regard and will continue to be present wherever needed in 2021.

MOBILISING AGAINST HIGH RENT LANDLORDS AND GENTRIFICATION

The latter part of the year saw IRSP activists in the six counties mobilise in response to appeals from working class families, renting homes from unscrupulous landlords and letting agencies who were charging extortionate rents as a means to force them from their homes in a long-term process of gentrification, which has decimated working class communities elsewhere.

These relatively new property owners – who themselves come from a nationalist background -, seek to amass obscene amounts of wealth by abusing traditional housing shortages in nationalist areas to drive up rents to far above the local housing benefit levels. Leading to poverty, hunger and despair in the short term and the eventual gentrification and decimation of traditional working-class communities in the long run.

The IRSP sought to directly disrupt and prevent what was occurring via a campaign of direct action to highlight the individuals and agencies responsible for this shameful anti-working-class extortion.

The silence of local mainstream nationalist politicians in the face of our campaign has been deafening. Working class people will make up their own minds as to why and the IRSP will not stop until the rents are dropped.

Both the ongoing compliance in 2020, of mainstream nationalism in the face of slum landlordism, austerity and benefits cuts, and the failure of elected leftist parties to step up to the mark in relation to any of these issues, suggests what has been evident to many on the ground for some time.

IRSP, THE ONLY WORKING-CLASS ALTERNATIVE

The ongoing effectiveness, professionalism and attraction of the IRSP across Ireland, suggests that we have succeeded in the minds of the people (despite immense diversity) to uphold the legacy of James Connolly and Seamus Costello. A direct result of our being located within (as opposed to above) working class communities across Ireland.

That legacy and it’s enduring success has led not only to the introduction of new party comrades and structures to the IRSP, but to the welcome and heartening return of older party structures from across Ireland which had unfortunately been lost to us during the turbulent years of the conflict.

This development has made 2020 a fantastic year for the party as a whole and all members and supporters should, and no doubt do, take heart in that fact.

We would look forward to the challenges and ever changing political climate in which 2021 will bring, and our activists across Ireland are organised and equipped to extend our Republican Socialist ideology and activism in defence of the Irish Working Class.

32 County Sovereignty Movement

The 32 County Sovereignty Movement sends fraternal new year greetings to all republican and socialist comrades throughout Ireland. We send revolutionary greetings to all peoples struggling for liberation and justice throughout the world.

As we reach the close of an unprecedented year, we open cautiously into 2021 knowing that the threat posed by Coronavirus still looms large and that personal responsibility and community solidarity continues to be the surest strategy in dealing with this menace.

We stand firm with all frontline workers who have been to the fore in ensuring that essential services continue to be maintained. Their immense contribution has brought into focus the deep divisions within our society and the gross inequity in relation to income standards and fair pay. It is a lesson which republicans must draw upon when presenting our blueprint for a sovereign republic.

For republicans 2020 can be viewed as a lost year for street activism, the very lifeblood of our struggle. Establishment politics has continued unabated; partition is being re-enforced, evictions and re-possessions continue to rise, corporate greed denies workers their just entitlements and republicans continue to be incarcerated.

2021 must be the year where republicans make up this lost ground. The paradigm shift in political direction brought about by Brexit has been solidified, now that agreement has been reached between London and Brussels. The ‘United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’ will now, at every opportunity open to it, exert its political and economic sovereignty as a means to distinguish itself from the EU in the eyes of the world’s nations. That such actions violate Irish sovereignty demonstrates their complete indifference to the wellbeing of the people of Ireland.

This has also exposed the emerging political thinking regarding a Border Poll provision contained within the Good Friday Agreement. Dublin is now making it absolutely clear that a simple numeric majority will not suffice, nor justify, the calling of a referendum to end partition. Given that the holding of such a referendum in the Six Counties is at the whim of a Secretary of State (democratically unaccountable to anyone in Ireland) the political definition of what constitutes a majority will firmly favour the constitutional status quo. This is now the dominant political thinking on this issue. As one senior Provisional spokesperson recently remarked about the GFA, ‘we were sold a pup.’

The reality of this political trajectory must be grasped by republicans if we are to have any hope of exerting political influence on it. Radical conversations must be had concerning the concept and function of a Border Poll so that a clear and coherent position can be agreed between us. It must be stressed that any position taken, whether it be in opposition to, or participation in, (or any other course) concerning such a poll, must contain a viable political strategy to give effect to whatever position is adopted.

The 32 County Sovereignty Movement rejects the concept of a border poll as a mechanism to resolve Westminster’s violation of our national sovereignty. Our position on this was made clear in our submission to the United Nations and we cannot deviate from that.

However, we also recognise that both the issue of a border poll and the holding of such a poll are significant political matters that cannot be simply ignored. This is why we make the call for republicans to come together to forge an agreed strategy on it based on the guiding principle that we must engage with the politics we oppose without being compromised by it.

This coming year will mark the centenary of the imposition of partition in our country. The centenary represents a dual failure both of partition itself and the failure of republicans to remove it. The longevity of partition, the imaginary steppingstone, has also changed its political nature more so now as Brexit has turned the border into a European frontier.

This means a new dynamic is now required in republican arguments to end partition and these arguments need to be presented to our people in a clear and lucid fashion. If we ignore these political realities, if we confine our thinking to the historical at the expense of the contemporary our only reward will be greater marginalisation.

We in the 32 County Sovereignty Movement are ready to play our part.

Beir Bua.

Sinn Féin Poblachtach (Republican Sinn Féin)

The leadership of Sinn Féin Poblachtach extends New Year greetings to our members and supporters at home and abroad for the year.

We send greetings to Republican POWs incarcerated north and south of Britain’s border in Ireland, especially Sinn Féin Poblachtach member Jonathan Hawthorn, Portlaoise Gaol.

2021 is the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Six-County state in Ireland by the British State. Members of the Free State Parliament will join in the celebrations of a state built to secure a sectarian majority, beat down the decision of Irish democracy and divide the nation.

As Irish Republicans our duty is to oppose the British presence in Ireland. Now more than ever we must push towards restoring the All-Ireland Republic. Raising awareness of Éire Nua and Saol Nua is the best way forward and in the coming year this must be a priority for Sinn Féin Poblachtach.

2020 was a very difficult year for all due to COVID-19. North and south of Britain’s Border many people died and many more were infected. We remember Vol Pat MacManus, a dedicated nurse who succumbed to the disease, he worked with COVID patients as did many others. Thousands across the country lost their jobs and livelihoods are on the line. Never before have we had a mental health crisis like we have now as people are unable to meet with friends, use gyms or avail of mental health facilities in person. We would ask all to stay strong and reach out to friends and family.

Homeless support services have also been drastically reduced. We commend all those who went out to support those in need and Sinn Féin Poblachtach set up the Éire Nua Initiative which has worked tirelessly along with other volunteers throughout the year feeding the homeless.

Despite the difficult year we have had, Sinn Féin Poblachtach remembered our patriot across Ireland, wreath-laying ceremonies were held in place of the usual commemorations due to social distancing. We commend all who organised and attended these events while keeping the safety of our members and the general public at mind.

Unfortunately our Annual Ard-Fheis had to be postponed for the safety our members, this will go ahead when it is safe to do so.

On the international front, Sinn Féin has been steadfast in support of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the call for the recognition of their homeland. We send our condolences to those from Turkey whose family members died on Hunger Strike and we pledge our support for the continuing struggle for justice and the downfall of the Fascist Erdogan.

In the coming year Sinn Féin Poblachtach will continue to commemorate the deeds of the revolutionary generation of a century ago with pride and without apology. Our struggle is for social, political and economic democracy and justice and the reestablishment of the 32-County Republic proclaimed in 1916 and established by the First Dáil Éireann in January 1919. The most fitting way to honour the patriots of the past is to struggle to right the wrongs they fought against and build an Ireland that is worthy of their sacrifice.

Sinn Féin Poblachtach call for the immediate halt of the pending extradition of life long republican Liam Campbell, and call on all the people of Ireland to support Liam Campbell and his family in this latest attack on his freedom.

Ní neart go chur le chéile. Strength in Unity… A United Ireland will be a stronger Ireland.

An Phoblacht Abú.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

The past year has been really hard for everybody and we still face massive challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is really important over the coming days and weeks to follow public health advice, stay safe and look after each other. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccination programme is being rolled-out. We know that this pandemic will not last forever and life will start to return to normal in the coming year.

For many, the last year has been about re-evaluating priorities. This started during the General Election campaign and has continued since then.

It is hard to believe that the election was almost a year ago. It was an election called because the Fine Gael Minister for Health faced a motion of no-confidence because the health system was on the verge of collapse; with staff leaving in their droves, elderly people left to suffer for days on hospital trolleys and out of control waiting lists.

We had an out of touch government that supported developers and landlords, while working families were unable to afford a home, rents spiralled and people who worked hard all of their lives were told they would have to line up at the dole queue at 65.

It was the strong desire for change and a better future that saw so many people placing their trust in us as Sinn Féin received a historic vote and our support has continued to grow since.

The weaknesses exposed by the pandemic have made that desire for change even stronger because people know things can’t go on like this any longer.

2021 is the time to show the vision and the ambition that is needed to deliver a fresh start.

We need to continue to support people in the coming months so that businesses can re-open and people can get back to work - but we need to do much more than that.

A fresh start means being able to afford the roof over your head, and we need the biggest affordable and social housing programme in the history of the State - not big pay days for wealthy developers and big landlords. We need to make homes affordable for workers again and out of control rents must be tackled head-on.

We need to sort out our health services once and for all - and that starts with treating frontline workers properly and making sure they see their future here in Ireland and not the far side of the world.

We need to ensure that when you have worked hard all of your life that you have the right to retire on a State pension at 65 if you want to.

We need to deepen the conversation about Irish Unity and the Irish government needs to start planning, because the reality is that we cannot afford partition - working together on the island is the best way to secure our future.

Finally, I want to thank all of our members and supporters and our elected representatives for all of your efforts over the last year. I also want to thank our friends right around the world, particularly in the US and Canada. And I want to wish all of you a safe and happy New Year.

Keep the faith. We will get through this together.

Irish Socialist Republicans (Anti-Imperialist Action)

The Leadership of Irish Socialist Republicans extends greetings to our members, supporters, comrades and friends at home and abroad. In particular we extend our New Year Greetings to Anti Imperialist Action Ireland and Macradh- Irish Socialist Republican Youth and salute your ongoing commitment to rebuilding the All Ireland People’s Republic and the struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Revolution.

At this time of year we extend our solidarity to all revolutionary prisoners in Ireland and around the world, comrades who only find themselves imprisoned for taking an active part in the fight against capitalism and imperialism. In extending our solidarity to revolutionary prisoners of war, we do so in more than just words and in the coming year we will continue to take solidarity action on the streets. We take this opportunity to reiterate our demand for the immediate release of Comrade Amhad Sa’adat, the imprisoned General Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, of Chairman Gonzalo, the leader of the Communist Party of Peru (PCP)of Leonard Peltier of the American Indian Movement and of Georges Abdallah, the Lebanese Communist and lifelong Palestinian Resistance Fighter, held captive by the French State now for over 40 years. At home, we demand the immediate end to the extradition of Irish Republicans Liam Campbell and Ciaran Maguire.

Irish Socialist Republicans note that 2020 has been a difficult year for families and communities in Ireland as a result of covid-19 and that these difficulties were made worse by the economic implications on the working class and by the abject failure of the Free State and British Imperialism to address the crisis. In stark contrast to the actions of the establishment, we salute frontline workers across Ireland who in very difficult circumstances and at great risk to themselves have put in a Trojan effort and have demonstrated that it is the working class who are essential and hold real power in society.

2020 was also an important year for Anti Imperialist Action. Despite the restrictions placed on society the organisation has continued to grow, with scores of new recruits across Ireland joining the struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Revolution Despite the lockdown, we have managed to continue our revolutionary activism and to honour our patriot dead. Most inspiring this year have been the numbers of revolutionary youth across the country coming forward to join Anti Imperialist Action because they correctly view Irish Socialist Republicanism as the revolutionary ideology that will lead the working class to victory. Alongside and as a result of these factors, Anti Imperialist Action reached an important milestone this year in that we now have an organised presence in every city in the Occupied Six Counties. This is no small achievement for a organisation that is just three years old and is demonstrative of the growth of Irish Socialist Republicanism into a truly national movement. We urge all our supporters across the 32 counties to become part of this growing momentum and to make 2021 the year you take your place in the ranks of the struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Revolution. Take a stand for your Class and your Country. Join the resistance today- you are needed for the battles ahead.

As 2021 dawns, Ireland remains a colony and a semi colony, exploited and occupied by imperialism. Six of our counties remain under direct military occupation by British Imperialism while the other 26 are subjected through semi colonialism by British, EU and North American Imperialism. Our Country continues to be illegally partitioned and administered by a Garrison class in both artificial statelets wholly subservient to Imperialism. All of the issues directly facing the Irish Working Class flow from this situation and it is for this reason that Partition and the Imperialist Occupation is the primary contradiction in Ireland and therefore the struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Revolution is primary. It is the duty of all revolutionaries to play an active part in the fight to defeat imperialism and the counter revolution and to rebuild the All Ireland People’s Republic, the Socialist Republic.

For the struggle for National Liberation and Socialist Revolution to be successful all progressives forces must be united into an Anti Imperialist Broad Front for that purpose. We are committed to this task and we urge all individuals and organisations that are serious about the fight for Freedom and Socialism in Ireland to take part with us in discussions and debate this year on the development of an Anti Imperialist Broad Front to lead the struggle for Nationalist Liberation and Socialist Revolution.

Throughout 2020, our activists played a leading role in the fight against Britain’s Far Right in Ireland and their efforts to gain a foothold for fascism in our Country. On a number of decisive occasions a United Front of Anti Fascists consisting of Socialist Republicans and other progressives, beat fascism of the streets across the country. We salute and extend solidarity to all who mobilised under the leadership of Anti Fascist Action Ireland and we look forward to standing beside you in the coming year. We state again clearly, for the record, that fascists will never be allowed to organise or mobilise in Ireland and we will continue to uphold the tried and tested policy of no platform. Working with like minded people to build the All Ireland Anti Fascist Resistance will remain one of the key priorities for Irish Socialist Republicans in the year ahead and we urge all who want to see the defeat of fascism to join with us to complete this task. While militant anti fascism is of key importance and necessary, working class initiatives and community structures to combat racism and direct provision are of fundamental importance to smash the far right. There is a role for everyone in the fight against fascism and the Revolutionary Movement. Get involved.

Irish Socialist Republicans reiterate our commitment to waging the class struggle and combating and resisting the enemies of the working class, be it the exploitative employers, landlords, or imperialist vultures that prey on our communities. Throughout the course of 2021 we will step up our activism to resist evictions, build revolutionary trade unions and fight for Public Housing.

Irish Socialist Republicans assert that Revolution is the only path to victory for the working class. Reformism, Revisionism and Electoralism are the tools of our enemies to keep our class exploited and oppressed and must be rejected. Over the next 12 months we will continue to build the boycott of capitalist and imperialist elections and to develop the Socialist Republican alternative of working class power structures in their place, the resistance committees, centres of resistance and Revolutionary People’s Councils across the country that will become the functioning institutions of the All Ireland People’s Republic proclaimed in 1916 and established in 1919.

As we begin 2021, Socialist Republicanism is resurgent and the resistance is developing on an All Ireland basis. The Starry Plough is hoisted unashamedly as our banner and the resistance is prepared to use any means necessary to achieve our revolutionary objectives. Our Struggle is for the seizure of power by the working class and the Socialist Republic. That is fundamental.

Let 2021 be a year of activism to bring the People’s Struggles to the fore and to strengthen and further develop the fighting organisations of the Irish Working Class.

In the words of Commandant General James Connolly, outlining the intentions of the Irish Citizen Army in 1915, ‘However it may be for others, for us of the Citizen Army there is but one ideal – an Ireland ruled, and owned, by Irish men and women, sovereign and independent from the centre to the sea, and flying its own flag outward over all the oceans.’

Britain Get Out Of Ireland! Combat and Resist Imperialism and the Counter Revolution!

Join the Resistance- Rebuild the All Ireland People’s Republic! For National Liberation and Socialist Revolution!

Beir Bua

Republican Network for Unity

This year has been one of mixed fortunes, we have lost loved ones under horrendous circumstances, we have seen first hand evidence of the incompetency of the British and Free State governments in dealing with the pandemic. Our people have suffered lockdowns, which has exacerbated the social ills created by these governments and put unbelievable strain on front line services and especially on those who work in the mental health sector. Yet we have seen real strength in our people also, as we are on the front line within our community and have been engaged in numerous projects this year, we have been able to apply our strategy of community support and it has quickly led to community empowerment, this is particularly true in Derry City. Republican Network for Unity has been a transformative force within our areas over this last year and we have seen more and more people joining our party keen to make that difference for their communities. Our Cumainn have expanded greatly across the 6 counties this past year, with truly amazing activism occurring in Newry and South Down, Belfast, Derry and in North Armagh, the dedication, focus and determination of our members this year has truly reignited the revolutionary flame of Irish Republicanism.

After four years the effect of the Brexit decision will be more noticeable in the coming months. The North of Ireland effectively remains within the EU trading block, this was done to avoid a hard border. For businesses in the North this will mean that goods transported from Britain to the North will be subject to tariff and taxation, in many ways it is an economic border down the Irish Sea. With this entire debacle coming to a close we still have to consider the major after effects that could now transpire. Scottish independence and Irish reunification have been the hot debates regarding the consequences of Brexit, yet in reality those seeking independence through constitutional means have one major blockade and that is simply Britain’s refusal. In order to hold referendums both must have it granted by secretary of states who are members of the British government. The proposed border poll in Ireland is fraught with issues particularly on how it will run, the only insight we have is that it will be run like the one held in 1973, but as the majority did not participate with it due to the clear cut gerrymandering, it gives us little explanation. At this point in time all we can say clearly is that the border poll concept being pushed and floated at the moment is full of ambiguity and we would call on those who advocate for it to outline a clear strategy and how exactly things might be implemented. We are open for debate on any topic and will be pushing ahead with our own strategy this coming year.

We cannot forget what we have lost this year, but we should realise what we have achieved in the absence of government. “Many suffer so that someday all Irish people may know justice and peace.” ~ Wolfe Tone. We will undoubtedly suffer more before we have the rights over our own destinies, before we can have any semblance of justice and any real lasting peace. Taking inspiration from revolutionary organisations like the Black Panther Party, RNU embarked on a series of social programs, in food provision and home heating alongside other essentials for basic living. In Derry City our Jim Gallagher Cumann established its first breakfast club this was a reaction to the serious concerns being raised by schools and community workers, regarding the food poverty across the city. In North and West Belfast food parcel deliveries are in high demand and our cumann has covered a great deal of both areas helping those most in need. These activities have been replicated across numerous communities in Newry, North Armagh, Dungiven and Strabane. We are fully committed to beginning more programs and have new fresh ideas for the year coming. We would like to take the time now to remember all of our Republican comrades who passed away this year. Also, we remember our brave Republican Prisoners who sacrificed so that Ireland may one day be free, we salute you and will always be here to support you regardless of affiliation.

This coming year it will be essential to harness as much community spirit in order to re-establish the social cohesion among our people. Its time to reclaim our communities and take real pride in where we come from, reclaiming the power to govern, perhaps then the corrupt bureaucrats on the hill will listen.

Saoradh

Bhí bliain crua agus ait ag gach duine i mbliana agus ní raibh Saoradh ábalta gach rud a dhéanamh a bhí ag teastáil uainn. Sin ráite, fós bhí fás agus forbairt faoin bpáirtí.

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone around the world and Irish revolutionary republican party Saoradh first and foremost sends our continuous support and solidarity to the working class of the world that have suffered the most during this pandemic.

We could focus on what we could not achieve this year due to restrictions but we will instead remember and be proud of some of the achievements we made as a new and developing party. It was also a challenging year where our party has witnessed and been subjected to the full wrath of British state repression on a regular basis. We have seen to what lengths the British establishment and their lackies here, north and south will go to try and destroy our message and our movement.

2020 saw how the hand of British intelligence directs political policing in this country when 9 of our comrades were arrested on the word of a paid British agent. Our thoughts and solidarity go out to our imprisoned comrades but they know and we know that actions like that cannot defeat Saoradh and our vision Whilst these Saoradh members played crucial roles within the party and on our executive their positions have been more than adequately filled by other members. Not withstanding that, we expect those arrests will ultimately lead to nothing and the actions of Mi5, the RUC and their Garda facilitators down south will be exposed for what it is... fascist political policing and internment by remand.

Subsequently how our party and the wider republican family stood together and stood behind the republican prisoners who embarked on the solidarity hunger strike with Dr. Hajjawi Bassalat has to be commended.

It really proved that when the chips are down the republican grassroots do come out and rally together. It was a tense and delicate situation at times and our full support goes to not alone the courageous prisoners but also their families and loved ones that struggled every day with them. We have come out of that challenging period stronger and more determined in our efforts to achieve our aims and objectives.

Internationally the hunger strike strengthened ties with allies around the world and in 2020 in general we continued to build solidarity with many anti-imperialist and left-wing groups here at home and further afield.

An indication of our growing reach and influence can be gauged by the request for ‘Green ribbons’ following the successful launch of our December Prisoners Month Green Ribbon Campaign’ from countries such as Scotland, US, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Belgium and England to name a few.

Organisationally we have seen an increase in membership, we have seen new craobhacha established across the country and the expansion of some existing ones.

On the publicity front despite censorship on numerous platforms on different occasions we are getting our message out in various formats. Many thanks must go to those that worked on the creation of the new website. We have started to publish our Saoradh Nuacht newsletters in a number of areas and going forward it is a template that can be replicated in other areas.

To give a taste of our activism this year, it brought us to supporting vulnerable people in the community during the pandemic, to workers pickets, confronting fascism on the streets, highlighting extradition, supporting prisoners, decolonization campaigns, ag cur an Gaeilge chun cinn. Overall we continued in our commitment to being a voice for the disenfranchised, rejecting reformism and standing up to capitalism.

We look to 2021 and look forward to getting back to an Easter commemoration, Bodenstown and honouring the 40th anniversary of the 1981 Hunger Strike. We are eager to have our input in the debates around the Centenary of the Anglo-Irish Treaty which we see as one of many treaties in Irish history that has weakened and watered down radical republican movements and lead to reformism instead of revolution.

2021 is also the 5th anniversary of our creation and Saoradh are continuing to build slowly and steadily and laying down roots that will ensure the continuation of a healthy republican movement being passed on to a new generation.

Saoradh is a Revolutionary Republican Socialist party. The establishment fear us, they fear our ideology and our politics and they fear our determined commitment to a socialist Republic. They will continue to attack us, harass us, disrupt us and even try to jail us. They will do their worst but they will fail.

Drawing inspiration from Tone, Connolly, Mellows and Sands and from our imprisoned comrades in Hydebank, the Dóchas, Portlaoise and Maghaberry, Saoradh reaffirms its commitment to a 32 county socialist Republic.

In 2021 join us in the Unfinished Revolution. Bígí linn.

The IRA (New IRA)

The leadership of Óglaigh na hÉireann send New Year greetings to all our Volunteers, imprisoned comrades and supporters throughout the world. We salute all anti-imperialist revolutionaries who struggle for freedom from occupation and tyranny.

2020 was a year unlike any other that we as Republican Revolutionary Soldiers have ever faced. While the world was gripped in a fatal pandemic the British occupiers and their lackeys continued their war against Irish Republicans by deploying Crown Forces North and South, both overtly and covertly.

For the record, Óglaigh na hÉireann maintained a professional discipline, slowly building while advancing our own key goals both at home and internationally. We constantly did this without adding further angst to our already drained and anxious people who felt the full force of the Covid pandemic. We salute our Volunteers for this stance. 2020 will be remembered as the year our occupiers felt they had finally defeated revolutionary Republicanism in Ireland - they failed.

Unity, cohesion and comradeship are values that we as an army are founded on. Óglaigh na hÉireann are as committed now to ending British occupation than at any time in our long history. We further proudly salute the unity shown by the recent hunger strike. This hunger strike brought into focus the fact that there are dozens of political prisoners gaoled in Ireland.

This coming year will see British celebrations of partition, a celebration of occupation, murder and tyranny. Óglaigh na hÉireann have a proud history - we will continue to play a leading role, using all means at our disposal in pursuit of full national sovereignty.

Signed

T O’Neill