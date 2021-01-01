Happy New Year from Irish Republican News

A short note to wish you all a Happy New Year.

We also would like to let you know that due to the holiday, the next full weekly edition will be published on Friday, 8 January.

This January will see another important date for us here -- later this month will bring the 25th anniversary of our online publication, previously known as RM Distribution. We would like to give special thanks to our long-term supporters and subscribers, without whom we could not have made it this far.

Ó gach éinne anseo, athbhliain fé mhaise dhaoibh, agus saoirse agus sláinte duinnse uilig san ré atá chughainn.

[From all of us here, Happy New Year, and wishing good health and freedom for us all in the time ahead.]

