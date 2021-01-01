Further claims of responsibility by armed groups

The Continuity IRA have issued a second statement with specific details of a gun attack on a PSNI helicopter last week.

Last week, it was reported that a PSNI helicopter flying low to inspect the area where a bomb hoax was located was fired upon by the CIRA, forcing it to carry out “an emergency manoeuvre”.

But the PSNI suggested the attack may not have even taken place, and then claimed the aircraft targeted had not been one of their distinctively-painted choppers.

In a follow-up statement this week, the Continuity IRA provided specific details of the location of the shooting, and warned of further attacks.

They said: “Volunteers armed with a high-powered Dragunov Russian assault rifle were waiting to carry out an ambush on police personnel that were to attend a hoax bomb warning call for the Wattlebridge Road.

“The hoax [device] is still behind a bus shelter at the Cavan/Clones crossroads. The PSNI Crown forces have yet to come back into the area since the helicopter attack, sending helicopters and planes to the area.

“If they were to go to the Drumcrin Road they will find the spent bullet casings from the attack on a layby.”

ARM NA POBLACHTA

Meanwhile, a claim has also been made in the name of the small republican armed group ‘Arm na Poblachta’ who said it had planted a roadside device in the Racecourse Road area of Derry, but that it had failed to detonate.

The group said several warnings had been delivered, including to a local priest and a parochial house and two resource centres.

The organisation also claimed it was responsible for a pipe bomb attack at Knockwellan Park in Derry last November.

The group did not reveal the target of its latest attack, but landmine-type devices have been used in the past to target passing Crown Force patrols.