Shots fired at home of Derry republican

The wife of a member of a republican political group has narrowly escaped injury in a gun attack on her home in Dungiven.

Two members of his family were downstairs in the living room when a single shot was fired at the property, striking the front door at Castle Croft Drive in the County Derry town at around 10.10pm on Sunday evening.

A car used in the attack was found burning a short distance away. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Irish Republican National Congress say the attack was on one of their members.

A spokesperson for IRNC said the bullet “narrowly” missed the wife and daughter of a party member.

“The bullets went through the front door, through the kitchen and into the patio.

“A miracle no one was seriously injured.

“It poses a question what was there cowardly attack about, and who is driving it?

“An attack on our members is an attack on us all.

“The IRNC will not be derailed from our objective. Solidarity with our comrade and his family,” the spokesperson added.