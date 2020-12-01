Prisoners issue Christmas statement

Throughout December, events have been taking place across Ireland in support of republican political prisoners. The following statement was issued by IRPWA-supported prisoners at Maghaberry.

We the Republican Prisoners of Roe 3 & 4 Maghaberry Gaol send Christmas greetings to all our imprisoned comrades in Hydebank, Dóchas Centre and E3 & E4 Portlaoise Gaols.

We also send greetings to all revolutionary POW’s incarcerated throughout the world in their struggle for freedom; we salute each and everyone of you.

We also take this opportunity to thank our families for their continued support to us throughout the year, no matter what obstacles you faced. You are the unsung heroes of this struggle and we commend you for your resilience while we are held captive.

It’s been nine months since family visits were halted due to the Covid virus, this another burden to our families on top of everything else.

We thank all our comrades in the IRPWA and Saoradh, and we send seasons greetings to all of you. All throughout the year you worked tiresomely for us while facing continued harassment by Crown Force and Free State lackeys, but still you never let this derail your activism.

We also want to thank our friends and supporters across the world who write and send cards, to those who make donations through raffles or buy prison craft. We urge you all to keep up the good work, it doesn’t go unnoticed by us.

This year has seen Republicans face an onslaught by British Crown Forces as they embarked on legitimate political activism. In the gaols an MI5 led prison regime has tried to quash Republican Prisoners through forced strip searches, controlled movement and isolation.

Earlier this year our Palestinian comrade, Dr Issam Hijjawi, found himself the victim of isolation. This led Issam to take action and he embarked on a hunger strike which resulted in over 50 Irish Republican Prisoners across Ireland taking part. It was the first time in gaol history that this has happened. Our unified approach in our hunger strike sent a strong message to our enemies. We will not bow down to your brutal regime, nor will we be found wanton in the face of it. We will be to the forefront of struggle and resistance in Maghaberry Gaol.

We have, time and again, stood up to the British occupation of Ireland whether in gaol or not.

We remain unbowed and unbroken.

Tiocfaidh ár lá

Victory to the Republican Prisoners!