Christmas Eve terror in Coleraine

Unionist paramilitaries in north Derry have targeted the homes of nationalists in the town of Coleraine with four hoax bombs planted in the town on Christmas Eve.

It is the latest escalation of tensions in the area, with the homes targeted by the UDA “for no other reason than their perceived religion” according to Saoradh.

“While British Crown forces and the political elite have paid lip service to these vile attacks, Republicans have been at the forefront calling it for what it is, an escalation of sectarian attacks by the UDA,” they said.

“Not only in the wider Coleraine and Limavady areas, but also in Derry City itself. Saoradh urge all Nationalists and Republicans to be vigilant.”

Meanwhile, a pro-UDA graffiti attack on Banbridge GAA club in County Down has been widely condemned.

Sectarian slogans were daubed on the walls of the club overnight before Christmas. A spokesman for club Clann na Banna said the attack was particularly offensive because it always worked to promote Gaelic games and culture in an inclusive way.

Sinn Féin Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Kevin Savage said people were shocked by the attack.

“It is dreadful. Clann na Banna are an integral part of the community in Banbridge. During this pandemic, the club committee and members have been playing a major role in helping vulnerable people, delivering parcels.

“The club has also been playing a major role in the town’s Christmas Appeal, a cross community initiative with local churches and others. This attack is a real kick to the club committee and members.”